‘Madden NFL 27’ Soundtrack Includes Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, the White Stripes, and Styx

Each year, the soundtrack for Madden is just as important as the updated lineups. This year, the soundtrack is massive, packed with songs that brilliantly pair with the game. This will be the 37th edition of Madden, Madden NFL 27 will be released on August 13, 2026, with a soundtrack that includes legendary rock artists, grunge, indie rock, and much more.

The video game series was innovative in the 1990s before the NFL officially licensed the games. Initially, John Madden Football was released in 1988. The game not only revolutionized video game technology with its 11-on-11 format, but it inspired the NFL as well. The highlighted first-down line in the video game was soon carried over to the NFL in 1998. In 2004, the NFL officially licensed the Madden video games.

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Each year, Madden NFL releases a new version of the game with updated lineups, corresponding with the NFL season. Pre-season games begin on August 6, with the regular season opener scheduled for Wednesday, September 9. This year’s soundtrack is loaded with variety.

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songs included on the soundtrack

An astounding 80 songs will appear on the new game. The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” is included, as it’s been a stadium anthem, often chanted at major sporting events. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers is another stadium anthem, primarily associated with the Buffalo Bills since 2023. The song is played at every Bills game during the fourth quarter and during home wins. Additionally, many stadium anthems that are played during NFL games are included in the soundtrack list. That includes “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, “Renegade” by Styx, “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by the Who, and “For Whom The Bell Tolls” by Metallica.

Other notable tracks include “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe, “Ace Of Spades” by Motorhead, and “Plush” by Stone Temple Pilots.

Electronic Arts President Steve Schnur spoke on the release. “Consider Madden 27’s Stadium Mode to be the ultimate Classic Rock playlist: a specifically curated sonic experience that not only enhances gameplay but will always remind you of how and why great music still matters in your life. These songs put you in the stadium alongside 50,000 of your friends, watching the action on the field and rocking out as one. Nothing can match that feeling, and we’ve captured it.”

Madden NFL 27 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

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