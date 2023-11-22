Made In’s Chef-Fave Cookware Is 30% Off for Black Friday

Halloween is gone. Veterans Day is over. Daylight savings time has happened. The temporal plane stretches out ahead of us: Thanksgiving, Christmas, Dune 2, the collapse of society as we know it; finally, man’s only hope lies on the other side of a menacing black hole in outer space. Time keeps on slipping into the future; but since you know this today, you’re basically a time traveler, and can take preventative measures to sidestep future tragedy. The tragedy I’m talking about here, of course, is not getting sick deals on cookware and kitchen gear for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and your friends and family (or just you) not receiving the best possible presents come the holidays.

Need something for a dad that enjoys cooking? A serious foodie friend that already seems to have their wine glass game on lock? Or maybe just crush who is an Ina Garten in the streets but an Emeril in the sheets, and to whose table an invitation would be the greatest gift of all? Well, Made In—a cool cookware and kitchenware brand we totally love—has officially kicked off a very dank Black Friday sale, and if you don’t take advantage of it, you could be dooming someone you love to a 2024 full of overcooked steaks and boxed wine (uh, that doesn’t sound that bad actually, but let’s stay on track here). Be the benevolent ghost of holidays future by copping yourself a beautiful new knife set, your cool brother-in-law a bangin’ griddle, and your boo some stunning wine glasses and a world class decanter. On that note, here are some of the best deals in Made In’s Black Friday sale.

The Knife Set

Made In’s handsome knife set includes a paring knife, a nakiri, a chef’s knife, and a bread knife, and the set comes in a grip of enticing colors. These babies have a full tang and are fully forged, making them ultra sturdy and durable; between these four knives, you should be set for all possible slicing and dicing. It’s time to give your mom the gift of finally getting rid of that ugly knife block she got at T.J.Maxx in 1997 that has like six or eight knives that haven’t been sharpened since Obama was president. Simply put, the nakiri is probably the most used knife in our arsenal, so if you aren’t in the market for a whole dang set for someone, just give ‘em that one and they’ll have to cook you dinner.

Carbon Steel Griddle and Grill Press

Can you really put a price on the gift of living out all your greatest diner smash burger and fried egg dreams? No. This carbon steel griddle is equally powerful atop a charcoal grill in the backyard or on the stove inside; truly, perfect caramelization knows no difference. From patty melts and charred onions to bacon and hash browns, this griddle is a tool that’ll take your cooking into another universe.

Blue Carbon Steel Wok

Whether you’re making beef with broccoli and sesame tofu with your babe or whipping up an arrabbiata pasta for yourself, a carbon steel wok can be one of the most versatile instruments in the kitchen. Made In’s carbon steel wok heats quickly and evenly, and cooks ingredients beautifully; it’s also nearly 30% off, setting it at a cool $99. Absolutely amazing deal, in our honest opinion.

Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan Set

If you want 2024 to be the year of perfectly seared steaks, crispy-AF chicken wings, and god-level fried potatoes, a seasoned frying pan set is the path. These pans are part of Made In’s raison d’être, and they’re 25% off.

Decanter and Wine Glasses

Whether you’re an expert or not, you know wine isn’t best enjoyed out of a plastic Buffalo Wild Wings pint glass. C’mon, man! Made In’s red wine glasses are machine-blown in Germany and feature anti-abrasion treatment (though we still don’t recommend throwing them when you find out Shohei Ohtani’s not joining your fave team next season). The set comes with an elegant decanter that will make guests think you know a lot about wine, even if you’re serving them two-buck Chuck.

Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Winter means endless chili, gumbo, soups, and huge pots of Bolognese. Don’t get held back by low quality pots that fatally scorch your food the second you look away. Made In’s Dutch oven has incredible heat retention and circulation, meaning everything’s getting cooked and nothing’s overdone.

Oval Gratin Dish

All hail Gratin season. Family, start your potatoes, cinnamon rolls, and baked ziti.

Happy Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You now have literally no reason whatsoever to be serving scorched bacon, undercooked steak, hacked-up bread, and boxed wine (no disrespect to boxed wine—it’s one of the major food groups). There’s no better time to upgrade.

