Made In’s Beloved Carbon Steel Griddle Just Got a Rad Upgrade

I’m just gonna get right into it, because I have something to say: Made In’s carbon steel griddle turned me into an absolute Beastmaster™ in the kitchen. I reviewed this magical tool last year, thinking it would mold me into the Francis Mallmann of Chicago. Instead, I’ve gone more down the Superiority Burger path, using the griddle to perfect my burgers, caramelized onions, perfectly juicy mushrooms, fluffy pancakes, charred corn, and grilled fruit. I’m being serious when I say that I use this thing multiple times a week, and in all the glorious seasons of the year. Simply put: It’s a powerful workhorse that’s changed my game. I could stop there, leaving this as a reminder to fix your past mistakes by picking one up. I am Matthew McConaughey in Interstellar, manipulating gravity to the tunes of Hans Zimmer, warning you to smash that “add to cart” button with haste so you don’t fly into a wormhole make mediocre food.

Alas, Made In has heard the calls of regular dads, budding Francis Mallmanns (Mallmen?), and home burger chefs across the nation, and have upgraded the carbon steel griddle. Sure, you can still buy the griddle itself, which was a perfect device already; who can hate something that’s naturally non-stick and can handle temps up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit? Now, Made In offers a full perforated version (it has a bunch of holes in it so the fire can get through) and a half perforated one (you can figure out what that means), so you can truly Taste the Flame™ (Made In, please hit me with a check if you end up using that, thanks). If that wasn’t enough, there’s now a full griddle system that comes with stilts, so you can suspend the griddle above campfires, fire pits, or whatever else you’re burning. It even comes with a lid so you can, you know, steam some cheese for that burger or keep the dog away. As if the start of summer wasn’t reason enough to start firing up the grill.

Go forth, my burger kings, and have it your way.

Buy the perforated griddle, half perforated griddle, and griddle system (or just the OG griddle) on Made In’s website.

