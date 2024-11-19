Made In Cookware’s Black Friday Sale Is Hot and Fresh Out of the Oven

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’ve heard of All-Clad, but have you heard of Made In? No, I didn’t just nod off before I could finish my sentence. That’s the name. For home chefs eager for the finest things, if those finest things include kitchenware, Made In sits on the premium deck of the market.

Although the name is semi-new, the family behind the brand has been manufacturing cookware since 1929, and now that they’ve launched their Black Friday sale, they’ve brought their prices down on a lot of sweet stainless steel, cast iron, and carbon steel cookware.

5-piece Enameled Cast Iron Set for $449 ($128 off)

Ooh, la la. Enameled cast iron pieces are among my most-used in the kitchen because they combine cast iron’s excellent heat retention with an enameled surface that wipes clean more easily and doesn’t require the constant re-oiling and pampering of bare cast iron.

This set includes a frying pan, a Dutch oven, and a saucepan, all made in France. The lids count as two of the pieces, so no, your math is just fine. You also get a free baking slab, which normally costs $109. Dark blue, red, white, and orange are all on sale for the same price.

Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set for $449 ($168 off)

Cheap knives suck. Not only are they frustrating to use, but they can be dangerous. Basic knife safety is to keep your blades sharp so that you don’t have to use too much force, which can lead to slipping, which can lead to cuts and stir-fried fingertips.

This made-in-Japan three-piece set ($449; $168 off) includes a Gyuto (general-use chef’s knife), Santoku (good for prepping meat), and a broad Nakiri (excellent for slicing up produce). All blades are made of VG-10, which is a common but high-grade of stainless steel.

The magnetic, countertop butcher block for knife storage is a nice touch. I’m a fan of magnetic knife holders because they won’t dull your blades like sliding them into and out of a typical butcher block will.

10-piece stainless steel set for $699 ($235 off)

Stainless steel is the workhorse of the kitchen. Copper is fancy yet pricey, and cast iron is incredible but temperamental with acidic foods. But with just stainless steel, you can cook everything there is to cook on a stovetop.

This 10-piece set for $699 ($235 off) contains all the stock pots, frying pans, and saucepans needed in the kitchen, and they’re all made in Italy, to boot.

As part of the sale, Made In throws in an 8″ non-stick frying pan, which would typically set you back $119.

If that’s not enough hardware for your Food Network aspirations, check out the 13-Piece Stainless Steel Set for $99 ($339 off). To the 10-piece set it adds a 10″ non-stick frying pan, carbon steel frying pan, and carbon steel wok, made in Sweden and the U.S.

You also get a blood orange-colored, 5.5 qt., enameled Dutch oven. That’d be $249 if it weren’t a gift thrown in for free to sweeten the deal.

curated kitchen set for $2,499 ($1,371 off)

Want it all? Moving homes or buying a second home, and you just don’t have the energy to piece together an entire kitchen set of cookware and drinkware? It’s pricey, but this is the best deal on the Curated Kitchen Set ($2,499; $1,371 off) there’s ever been.

Everything included in the bakeware and cookware set is too expansive to list, but the only common-use items I could think you’d be missing are a muffin pan and a pie pan.

All but the niche, specialized cooking tools are included. For a setting of eight people, you get red and white wine glasses, regular drinking glasses, and full tableware and flatware sets. In addition, you get a set of five assorted kitchen knives in your choice of red or black handles.

Also as part of the deal, Made In throws in a 7.5 qt., enameled Dutch oven in a handsome blood orange color, which normally costs $299.

7-piece copper set for $1,299 ($297 off)

You may notice these copper pots and pans aren’t all copper. While copper is an awesome metal for conducting heat, it reacts with acidic foods, so the parts of the pans that interact with food are coated in stainless steel, plus the handles.

Made in France, the included frying pan, saucier, saucepan, and rondeau—a wide, shallow pan—are oven-safe up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll also get a free 7.5 qt., enameled Dutch oven in “antique linen,” an off-white, normally a $299 piece.

That’s in addition to the $297 saved by purchasing the set for its on-sale price of $1,299.

4-piece crystal red wine glass set for $79 ($99)

The Germans aren’t known for making cheap junk. So when you see that these lead-free crystal wine glasses bear the mark of “made in Germany,” you know that this red wine glass set ($79; $20 off) is the glassware you break out for special occasions and special guests.

There’s also a 4-piece white wine glass set on sale for the same price. Have lots of wine-chugging friends or just hate doing the dishes that often? You can pick up this 8-piece red wine glass set or 8-piece white wine glass set for $159 ($39 off).

Carbon Steel Griddle and press for $179 ($59 off)

Call me a heretic, but the best burgers are made on a flattop, not on a wire-gate grill outdoors, although you can use this pan on a grill. This 4 mm-thick carbon steel griddle ($179; $59 off), made in Sweden, maximizes contact with the meat; it’s perfectly flat and has no ridges.

The weighted press is essential for a good smash burger, if you’re into that. What I do is press the meat down firmly as soon as it hits the hot griddle and hold it there for 10 to 15 seconds. Then I flip it over and do the same. Don’t press it after that or you’ll lose the juices.

That initial pressure, though, leaves a nice, crisp char on the outside of the patty. Spongebob would be proud. For another $50, you can add a burger cover that fits over the meat you’re cooking to retain moisture and melt cheese more predictably.

Maple Butcher Block for $99 ($20 off)

Every home cook needs a cutting board. It’s not just for chopping meat. You use it for cutting, mincing, and dicing everything. Forget the cheap plastic ones at the local store for anything but occasional use for meat, because overuse will dull your knives.

Bamboo, too, is overly harsh on blade edges, so avoid it. This maple butcher block for $99 ($20 off) is made of an ideal wood for cutting boards. It’s durable enough to hold up to years of use, yet it won’t wear your knives down as quickly.

blue carbon steel wok for $99 ($40 off)

Behold the wok. It’s a miracle of the kitchen, its tall sides trapping food and yet allowing you to swirl and mix stir-fired vegetables, rice, and meat like a magician whipping up a spell.

Carbon steel allows for superior temperature control compared to cast iron because it heats up and cools down more quickly, so just lift the wok off the stovetop briefly to fine tune the temperature.

This French-made wok ($99 $40 off) has a flat base, so you can use it with any stovetop type, too, whether gas, traditional electric, or induction.