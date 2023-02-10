Made In’s Handsome New Knife Color Is About to Make Your Wüsthof Jealous​

Do you even brunoise, bro? If you stay chopping, you probably know about Made In cookware: We love it, comedians love it, and Tom Colicchio loves it. What’s not to love? Sure, some Very Cool Chefs™ prefer a blue carbon steel Japanese blade or whatever, but Made In’s fully forged, French-made knives are crafted by a 5th-generation bladesmith; why wouldn’t you want a knife from the same country that made the guillotine famous? It’s a no-brainer.

Made In’s regular lineup of knives has featured knives in “pomme red,” “truffle black,” and olive wood (we can confirm that the olive wood is especially beautiful), but, clearly, the people have yearned for new colors. Made In has answered the call with a new knife set in a handsome “Harbour blue.” Named for burly Stranger Things actor David Harbour, the knives… [checks notes]… sorry, named for the Harbour Food Service Equipment company, the new set honors Made In co-founder Jake Kalick’s roots in the industry (his family owns the company). Founded in 1929 in Boston’s North End, Harbour Food Service Equipment is where Kalick began his journey in the kitchen supply industry.

The attractive new knife set, which dropped back on February 7, features four core knives: an 8.5-inch chef’s knife, a nakiri, a bread knife (designed with bread master Nancy Silverton), and a paring knife. Any one of these would be enough for John Wick to defeat his enemies (or for a chef like Grant Achatz to make you a nice steak), but with all four, you should be able to tackle almost any kind of meal your heart would desire (unless you’re, like, butchering a whole pig or something).

The knife set also has the option of coming with a pretty sick magnetic wooden block for easy access and display (so all your guests and enemies will know not to mess with you); and there’s a wooden knife organizer package, which leaves room to build your knife collection with other Made In classics like the cleaver or the santoku.

Getting knives in black (because you’re so goth) or in red (to hide the blood you might spill while chopping zucchini) is cool, but a unique Harbour blue set will really indicate that you go your own way. Chop chop, monsieur!

Pick up Made In’s new Harbour Blue knife set here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.