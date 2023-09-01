Score Made In’s Editor-Fave Kitchen Knives for Up to 25% Off for Labor Day

C’mere, bud. Listen, pal, I’m not going to take up too much of your time here. You interested in knives? You got a good one? Yeah, no, you don’t—‘cause you ain’t got one of these knives [opens trenchcoat to show a bunch of Made In knives]. These babies are hot, and they’re on sale for Labor Day.

The fake trenchcoat man is correct—I’ve looked all over the internet for great Labor Day sales, and there’s plenty out there; but the thing that excited me most of all is the thought of you (yeah, you!) taking advantage of artisan cookware company Made In’s Labor Day sale and scoring a truly, supremely excellent knife. Because we really love Made In’s French-made blades. As a food & kitchen writer (and general knife enjoyer), I have a ton of knives, and for all different purposes. When it comes to choppin’ veggies, smashing garlic, diagonally slicing cool sandwiches, cutting baseballs in half, and generally intimidating my foes, Made In’s nakiri is definitely the knife I use the most these days. We could talk shop—I could tell you that this knife has a full tang and is fully forged from stainless steel, meaning it’s one sturdy piece, and sharp as hell. I could tell you it’s got a 6” blade and comes in four fly colors: pomme red, truffle black, harbour blue, and olive wood. But the most important thing you need to know right now is that it’s 20% off for Labor Day, meaning it’s clocking in at only $87—an insane deal for a hella good knife that will drive fear into the hearts of potatoes and bok choy far and wide for decades to come.

The nakiri isn’t the only Made In knife I keep in rotation. I have a comically large collection of paring knives, and while I’ve used a V*ctorinox for years (which I still stan, BTW), these days, I tend to want something a bit sturdier. Ultimately, the most important things about knives (besides being sharp) are that they look cool and feel good, and for those reasons, the heavier, more rustic-feeling 3.8” Made In paring knife has become the absolute boss of its class, at least at my house. That knife is 15% off, making it a cool $59 for the time being.

Or, you could choose the turbo option and just get yourself a new knife set. Honestly, that’s what our forefathers who fought for Labor Day would have wanted. If they’d known that this full set—which includes the aforementioned paring and nakiri knives, as well as a bangin’ 8.5”-blade chef’s knife and a sourdough-slaying bread knife—was a whopping 25% off, they might have skipped creating Labor Day altogether and just gone straight to socialism.

BTW, Made In’s limited edition bird’s beak paring knife is somehow back in stock right now. Anyway, chop chop, my dudes. Enjoy your long weekend.

Shop Made In’s Labor Day sale here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.