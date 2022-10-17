Made In Just Reissued Its Limited Edition Knives (and They Will Def Sell Out Again)

Here at VICE, we’re huge fans of Made In’s high-end, beautifully made cookware, from its nonstick pans to its ultra-sharp, aesthetically pleasing knives. But we’re not the only ones simping for this direct-to-consumer kitchen-good bastion, which is why all the good shit always sells out.

Well, come this Thursday, October 20, at 10 a.m. EST, the waitlist is gonna be blasted WIIIDE open for you to scoop Made In’s positively gorgeous, immaculately constructed, limited-edition knives. Yep, baby—they’re back!!!

To provide a bit more context: Made In has only launched 14 of these limited-edition knives in the history of the brand, and they’re made in small batches by a family-owned, fifth-generation knife maker from the “knife capital of the world” (!): Thiers, France. This Thursday, four customer favorites are making their heralded return for a “super exclusive” reissue—and if you want all four, good news: This is also the first time you can buy them all as part of a set. When they originally launched, more than 20,000 eager knife-seekers queued up in the waitlist to snag ‘em (and not everyone was able to score ‘em), so hop on it today and you’ll get a notification when the option to purchase them goes live on Thursday. They’re expected to sell out within a matter of hours, y’all—this is truly the knife drop of the year.

Alright, so what’s on deck?

The Boning Knife, which has a beautiful, forest-green micarta handle and was lauded as “The Most Exclusive Knife of 2021,” selling out within hours of its initial debut. It’s great for, well, boning—no, not that kind! We’re talking about removing bones from fish, which it does with ease.

The 8-inch Chef Knife, which is a versatile, multifunctional knife with a dreamy blue Carapace handle (… it also sold out within four hours of launch).

The 6-inch Chef Knife is a smaller version of the blue boi (this time, with a black micarta handle), and while no one knife can do literally everything, this one is truly a versatile, all-purpose kitchen wizard that slices, dices, and chops anything you need to decimate with precision, strength, and good looks.

The Cleaver [insert bicep emoji] has an ebony wood handle and cleaves TF out of both meat and vegetables; it can search, destroy, and cut through the bones of a Cornish hen like they’re butter, but then also produce perfect julienned matchstick carrots and cukes. Thanks to the natural veining of the wood, each handle is unique—just like you, bestie!

Needless to say, this set is gonna be * thee * hot kitchenware gift of the 2022 holiday season. Go for all four, or pick up your personal fave of the bunch; it all goes down on Thursday! If you miss the sale and these cool cutters sell out, don’t worry—you can still grab more of Made In’s beloved, top-reviewed knives by scrolling down on this page.

To get notified when Made In’s limited-edition knives are available, get first access here.

