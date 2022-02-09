Made In’s Flashy New Nakiri Knife Is the Ultimate Chopping Blade

If you know me, you know I’m constantly swiping my credit card—and ruining my New Year’s resolution to “actually save money this year”—any time I spot some dope gear. I’m a hobby guy, whether it be biking or homebrewing, and I’ve always been a sucker for shiny new gadgets and nice-to-have accessories. I’ve also always been into food, whether it be writing for MUNCHIES back in the day or trying to elevate some of the “dishes” I told myself were “acceptable things to eat” during my college years. And, like a lot of folks, I picked up cooking more seriously during the pandemic, and quickly found out that all the knives I thought were sharp were actually just long, dull spoons. At first, I bought a big knife block set, since I was a rube, but eventually realized that I, a person who lives with one roommate who doesn’t cook, do not need six serrated steak knives.

It wasn’t until I got a short-term job as a prep cook (slash bartender, server, dishwasher, and toilet-cleaner) that I really got a chance to hone my skills in the kitchen and appreciate the awesomeness that is a solid, quality knife. I also learned that you only really need three knives: a bread knife, a paring knife, and a good, reliable chef’s knife, and that most of the knives that take up space in a block set are going to collect dust if you don’t plan on butchering your own meat, deboning whole fish, or throwing multiple steak parties per week. (On second thought, steak parties sound tight.) Most importantly, after a dull knife took half my thumbnail off at the start of my first ever shift, I understood the importance of good technique and good equipment. That’s why I was so psyched when my new six-inch Nakiri from the cookware cowboys at Made In arrived on my doorstep.

Besides looking sick (and being Dwight’s favorite), Made In’s six-inch Nakiri is a kitchen workhorse. It’s well-balanced, it comes out of the box razor-sharp, and its straight, thin blade makes chopping and slicing vegetables, herbs, and proteins a breeze.

(Photo by Author)

The Nakiri arrives in a neat little box with minimal packaging, and comes with its own protective sleeve so it doesn’t a) get dinged and dull in your cabinet, and b) slice you when you’re rummaging around in your knife drawer. Though if you do get nicked, not to worry: Made In includes a cute little bandage in case of blood spillage.

(Photo by Author)

When you open the box, you’re greeted with an instructional card that gives details about the Nakiri, including proper knife care (washing by hand is worth it, trust us), a reminder to protect your fingers when slicin’ and dicin’, and a noteworthy tip not to use your countertop as a cutting board. (Your landlord agrees.) The knife itself comes in three colorways: red, blue, and the beautiful olive-wood pictured above.

Made In originally released a limited-edition version of the Nakiri that sold out in three hours, but brought it back as a mainstay due to popular demand. The knife is made in Thiers, France by fifth-generation bladesmiths, and is full-tang. In case you’re part of the 99% of people that don’t know, the “tang” is the unexposed part of the blade that extends down the handle—so “full-tang” means the single, solid piece of metal that constitutes the blade runs down through the handle as well, rather than tapering or being fixed at the bolster of the knife. It’s also fully forged, rather than stamped, which means it’s made from a single bar of steel pounded into shape, instead of being cut out, or “stamped,” from a flat sheet of metal. Forged blades are usually stronger, harder, and more durable than their stamped counterparts.

Photo: Made In

The thing I love most about the Nakiri compared to a traditional French chef’s knife is its wider, rectangular blade, which makes it easy to (carefully) use the knife as a second hand to scoop diced veggies off your cutting board and into bowls or cookware. The knife’s bolster is also really ergonomic, especially because I tend to choke up on the handle a bit to have more control.

When it came to using the Nakiri, I couldn’t be more thrilled. If you’re predominantly a chop-cutter (as opposed to a rock-cutter), this is the knife for you—especially if you love eviscerating onions and other vegetables that had it coming.

My TL;DR is thus: It’s a NAKIRI! Aside from being of the utmost quality, Made In’s 6-Inch Nakiri Knife is a super sick-looking, aesthetically awesome piece of equipment that’s a pleasure and a half to play around in the kitchen with. If you’re not a fan of prepping or chopping ingredients, you might just need a better knife—I say, choose this one.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.