Save Up to 25% Off Made In’s Cult-Fave Cookware for Presidents Day

From its smash burger-ready carbon steel griddle to a super sharp and handsome 6-inch Nakiri knife, we simply love using products from Austin-based cookware company Made In. That said, we’re always searching for new opportunities to save a couple bucks on its gear, since Made In’s coveted carbon steel pans, fully-forged knives, and super durable Dutch ovens are rarely on sale. Thankfully, despite many of its products being made in France, the brand seems weirdly partial to the great American phenomenon of Presidents Day. Thus many of its greatest pieces are on sale right bloody now, my fellow pommes frites potato skins.

Listen, we know you don’t have a lot of time—you’re trying to upgrade your entire kitchen, catch up on the Oscar movies (don’t sleep on Past Lives), cop a new G-Shock that’s on sale, and hit your homie’s barbecue on Monday before starting the long, slow slog until the next Presidents Day. So, in honor of our warmongering freedom-seeking forefathers, we’ve army-crawled our way through all of Made In’s extremely vast sale and can attest that some of its dopest gear is heavily discounted right now. And in the spirit of our great country’s obviously 100% successful “spend money to make money” mentality, Made In is presenting three tiers of savings: If you spend over $150, you save 10%; if you spend over $300, you save 20%, and if you spend over $650, you save 25%. But, you know, don’t think of it as spending money—consider these pieces as investments in delicious future meals that might get you laid. On a [coughs] completely unrelated note, I highly recommend the oval enameled cast iron Dutch oven, which is a constant staple of my own home cooking.

Indeed, there are a number of killer pieces to check out from this sale, like the blue carbon steel 3-piece fry set, which will turn you into a regular old Gordon Ramsay next time you’re rocking out a steak or some veggies; or the aforementioned carbon steel griddle (both solo and with a pretty sick burger/sandwich/whatever press). Like, if your 2024 goal is to become an absolute master of burgers, pancakes, bacon, or any other griddled masterpieces, it’s time to secure the griddle. You need one—it’s actually written on the back of the Declaration of Independence. Otherwise, an attractive new tabletop set or simply a giant fucking cleaver could be the way to go.

Anyway, gotta run—need to go fill out some paperwork so I can vote [shudders] later this year.

Check out Made In’s Presidents Day Sale here.

