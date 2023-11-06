Step Aside, Oppenheimer: Made In and Tom Colicchio 3D-Printed a Frying Pan

OK, let’s play a game. We’re thinking of a person. This person had a powerful tool that they thought would be useful to humanity, so they spent months and months trying to figure out how to bring it to the masses, knowing it would change peoples’ lives—and possibly humanity itself. Then, they worked with a team of scientists, utilizing the greatest technology in their field to figure out how to replicate this object on a large scale. Finally they succeeded, and what was once one man’s dream became a gift to the world.

If you think I’m talking about some freakin’ nerd like Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg, you’re not even close. The dude in question here is Top Chef host and James Beard-winning chef Tom Colicchio—who previously worked with primo cooking gear company Made In to design a blue carbon steel roasting pan—and now, his fave frying pan will be in the homes of many.

That’s right, fam—partnering with Made In, Colicchio spent almost two years trying to 3D-print a seasoned carbon steel frying pan like the one he bought in New York in the 1980s that was apparently single-handedly responsible for him becoming a hella rich and famous chef. The magic pan he produced in partnership with Made In ended up being 11 inches wide and 2.5mm thick—so a little beefier than Made In’s normal offerings. Mmm, beef. Check it out here.

Update: Tom Colicchio’s pan is sold out! While you can still behold its beauty here (and obsessively refresh the page, like we’re doing, in case it returns), the limited edition offering is currently unavailable. However, the pan isn’t Colicchio’s only bangin’ collab with Made In. Check out the brand’s blue carbon steel roasting pan, which features beautiful, curved edges and high walls. It’s oven-safe up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, too, meaning you can cook the absolute shit out of this thing and it’ll still be a sleek, handsome masterpiece (not unlike Tom himself). So, if you want Tom’s frying pan, you might be out of luck for a while, but if you just want a piece of Tom in your kitchen, the roasting pan is absolutely a good way to go, since it’s actually still available… for now.

Learn more about Made In’s frying pan journey with Tom Colicchio here, or pick up the roasting pan here.

