Made In’s New Knife Is the Perfect Gift for Sushi Lovers

Have you ever seen a knife so sleek, that just looking at it makes you feel like a figure skater? The kind of knife that was hand-forged by fifth-generation French bladesmiths with an Evergreen Wood handle (God, we love Lord of the Rings), and could slice even the chonkiest of fish as thin as a Post-it? Meet the Yanagi knife:

Photo courtesy of Made In

The limited edition, stainless steel seafood blade just launched on Made In. It has a non-slip, marbled green handle that looks like it was delivered from the seas by Aphrodite herself, and each Yanagi knife can not only handle 400 wash cycles in an industrial dish machine, according to the Made In team, but was subjected to full water immersion tests—meaning it can take a beating from you and all your kitchen experiments.

Videos by VICE

The knife is handmade in Thiers, in the Auvergne region of France that is famous for its centuries-long commitment to quality blade craft (peep the Laguiole region knives, too, if you need some epic steak knives). The thin, 9.5-inch-long blade is one-sided so that you can easily slide that sole right into the frying pan, and the entire knife comes in at an elegant but manageable 12.13-inch length. Since it’s that time of the year, we’ve gotta mention that it would make a handsome gift for anyone who loves to prepare fish, appreciates fine craftsmanship, or hoards shiny things.

We’ve also got some awesome, fancy chef’s knives for undo a hundo that we will definitely be adding to our gift list this year, from the Imarku blade that’s made of high-carbon, German stainless steel to the Western-meets-Japanese style all-purpose knife by the aesthetic cookware brand Misen. The world is your oyster, you just need the right blade to crack it open.

Slice on, sushi lovers.

The Limited Edition Yanagi knife is available at Made In.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.