We’re Obsessed With This Rap Video Starring Indian Cooking Expert Madhur Jaffrey

Through her books like An Invitation to Indian Cooking and Madhur Jaffrey’s World Vegetarian, Madhur Jaffrey has been adopted by many as the “godmother of Indian cooking.” Like Julia Child, Martha Stewart, and Ina Garten, Jaffrey has become known as a grandmother-like expert who guides generations of new cooks with her familiar warmth.

But can your grandma rap and rock a thick, winged liner? (Probably not.) In a music video released yesterday for the song “Nani” by rapper Mr. Cardamom, Jaffrey stakes her claim as a whole ass mood. In it, she serves looks—and attitude—in a halal cart, on a Queens rooftop, and at the Indian grocery while mouthing lines like, “I’m the boss, I’m your fucking nani”—all cut between early footage of Jaffrey cooking and dancing.

Videos by VICE

Aside from being solid #goals—Jaffrey swipes through dudes with names like Tanning Tatum on a pseudo-Tinder app called “Tendi”—the song is also pretty damn catchy.

Jaffrey’s accomplishments are diverse. She’s written dozens of cookbooks; won awards for her acting; been inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s Cookbook Hall of Fame; been honored as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire; and she’s even starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

It’s worth noting Mr. Cardamom’s pedigree too. With the real name Zohran Mamdani, he’s the son of Mira Nair, the esteemed, award-winning filmmaker behind movies like Monsoon Wedding and Queen of Kat’we. Mamdani, who has lived in New York since he was seven, told the New York Times that he wanted to make the video a “a love letter to desi New York,” and that’s why it’s shot in street food carts and diners.

We stan a multi-talented legend who can school us all on how to rock a take-no-shit attitude, how to wear the color yellow, and how to throw both middle fingers up with perfect aplomb.