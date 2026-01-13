Madison Beer Announces “the locket tour” for 2026

Grammy-nominated pop songstress Madison Beer has just announced the locket tour, a 2026 outing that will span North America, Europe, and the UK over the course of 32 dates.

Isabel LaRosa will provide support on the Europe and UK gigs, while Thùy will appear on the North America stretch. Lulu Simon will be appearing at all dates.

Fans can sign up now at madisonbeer.com/live to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Friday, January 16 at 10am local time. General onsale will begin Wednesday, January 21 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.

The tour comes in support of Beer’s upcoming album, locket, which will see its release this Friday, January 16. See the full routing below.

Mon May 11 – Kraków, PL – TAURON Arena Kraków+*

Wed May 13 – Vienna, AT – Marx Halle+*

Thu May 14 – Munich, DE – Zenith+*

Fri May 15 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle+*

Sun May 17 – Hamburg, DE – Sporthalle Hamburg+*

Tue May 19 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle+*

Thu May 21 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome+*

Fri May 22 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena+*

Sun May 24 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre+*

Tue May 26 – Barcelona, ES – Sant Jordi Club+*

Thu May 28 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena+*

Sat May 30 – London, UK – The O2+*

Sun May 31 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live+*

Mon Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^*

Tue Jun 9 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^*

Sat Jun 13 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas^*

Mon Jun 15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^*

Tue Jun 16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre^*

Sat Jun 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^*

Sun Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park^*

Tue Jun 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^*

Wed Jun 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^*

Mon Jun 29 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^*

Wed Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^*

Thu Jul 02 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^*

Sun Jul 05 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^*

Mon Jul 06 – Washington, DC – The Anthem^*

Tue Jul 07 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark^*

Thu Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre^*

Fri Jul 10 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum^*

Sun Jul 12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^*

Mon Jul 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^*

+With Isabel LaRosa

^With thủy

*With Lulu Simon