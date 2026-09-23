Madison Beer Fortnite Skins Revealed: Release Date and Cosmetics

Epic Games has revealed that Madison Beer is getting her own Fortnite Icon Series skins in a new trailer. Here is when the Madison Beer Fortnite skin releases and every cosmetic item included in her bundle.

When Is Madison Beer Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Madison Beer Fortnite skin release date is on Thursday, September 24, 2026. If you are doing a double take at that date, yes, the Grammy-nominated singer is coming to the battle royale tomorrow!

Videos by VICE

Epic Games revealed the surprise Icon Series collab in a new trailer featuring the singer. The crossover includes two Madison Beer outfits, which will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Here is when the crossover goes live in every region:

Country or region Local date Local time United States (PT) September 24 5:00 PM United States (ET) / Canada (ET) September 24 8:00 PM Mexico (Mexico City) September 24 6:00 PM Brazil (Brasília) September 24 9:00 PM United Kingdom September 25 1:00 AM France / Germany / Spain September 25 2:00 AM India September 25 5:30 AM Philippines September 25 8:00 AM Japan / South Korea September 25 9:00 AM Australia (Sydney) September 25 10:00 AM New Zealand September 25 12:00 PM

First Look at the Madison Beer Fortnite Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

More importantly, Epic Games also gave us our first look at what the Madison Beer skins look like in-game. Her Make You Mine outfit looks inspired by Tomb Raider, with the singer sporting gun holsters and her trusty microphone on her hip.

Meanwhile, the Angelic skin is based on Madison Beer’s 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show outfit and features a pink corset with glowing feathers. For your convenience, here are HD images of both outfits in-game:

Madison Beer Make You Mine Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Madison Beer Satin Angel Outfit

Screenshot: Epic Games

All Madison Beer Fortnite Cosmetics and Estimated Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Madison Beer Fortnite collab includes two outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes and Jam Tracks. Here is every cosmetic revealed so far, along with its estimated individual price:

Cosmetic Estimated price Make You Mine Madison Outfit 1,500 V-Bucks Satin Angel Madison Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Madison’s Angel Wings Back Bling (Reactive) 600 V-Bucks Mookie & Maple Plushies Back Bling 400 V-Bucks Madison OG Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Microphone Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Bittersweet Emote 500 V-Bucks Yes Baby Emote 500 V-Bucks Yes Baby Jam Track 500 V-Bucks Bittersweet Jam Track 500 V-Bucks Complexity Jam Track 500 V-Bucks

Epic Games does not confirm pricing on items before they enter the shop, so the above pricing are estimates. However, based on , the Madison Beer Fortnite bundle should be priced at around 4,000 V-Bucks. However, this is assuming that all the Jam Tracks, Emotes and skins are sold together.

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Players should also be able to buy both Madison Beer outfits and other cosmetics separately when the collab reaches the Item Shop on September 24, 2026. According to Epic Games, Madison Beer will also be livestreaming Fortnite on Twitch to celebrate the release of her long-awaited collab.