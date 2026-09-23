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Madison Beer Fortnite Skins Revealed: Release Date and Cosmetics

Madison Beer Fortnite skins arrive September 24. Here is every cosmetic revealed so far and when they release in every region.

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Epic Games has revealed that Madison Beer is getting her own Fortnite Icon Series skins in a new trailer. Here is when the Madison Beer Fortnite skin releases and every cosmetic item included in her bundle.

When Is Madison Beer Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite Madison Beer Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Madison Beer Fortnite skin release date is on Thursday, September 24, 2026. If you are doing a double take at that date, yes, the Grammy-nominated singer is coming to the battle royale tomorrow!

Videos by VICE

Epic Games revealed the surprise Icon Series collab in a new trailer featuring the singer. The crossover includes two Madison Beer outfits, which will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Here is when the crossover goes live in every region:

Country or regionLocal dateLocal time
United States (PT)September 245:00 PM
United States (ET) / Canada (ET)September 248:00 PM
Mexico (Mexico City)September 246:00 PM
Brazil (Brasília)September 249:00 PM
United KingdomSeptember 251:00 AM
France / Germany / SpainSeptember 252:00 AM
IndiaSeptember 255:30 AM
PhilippinesSeptember 258:00 AM
Japan / South KoreaSeptember 259:00 AM
Australia (Sydney)September 2510:00 AM
New ZealandSeptember 2512:00 PM

First Look at the Madison Beer Fortnite Skins

Madison Beer Fortnite Skins
Screenshot: Epic Games

More importantly, Epic Games also gave us our first look at what the Madison Beer skins look like in-game. Her Make You Mine outfit looks inspired by Tomb Raider, with the singer sporting gun holsters and her trusty microphone on her hip.

Meanwhile, the Angelic skin is based on Madison Beer’s 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show outfit and features a pink corset with glowing feathers. For your convenience, here are HD images of both outfits in-game:

Madison Beer Make You Mine Outfit

Madison Beer Fortnite Skin Make You Mine
Screenshot: Epic Games

Madison Beer Satin Angel Outfit

Madison Beer Fortnite Skin Angelic
Screenshot: Epic Games

All Madison Beer Fortnite Cosmetics and Estimated Prices

Madison Beer Fortnite Cosmetic Items
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Madison Beer Fortnite collab includes two outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes and Jam Tracks. Here is every cosmetic revealed so far, along with its estimated individual price:

CosmeticEstimated price
Make You Mine Madison Outfit1,500 V-Bucks
Satin Angel Madison Skin1,500 V-Bucks
Madison’s Angel Wings Back Bling (Reactive)600 V-Bucks
Mookie & Maple Plushies Back Bling400 V-Bucks
Madison OG Pickaxe800 V-Bucks
Microphone Pickaxe800 V-Bucks
Bittersweet Emote500 V-Bucks
Yes Baby Emote500 V-Bucks
Yes Baby Jam Track500 V-Bucks
Bittersweet Jam Track500 V-Bucks
Complexity Jam Track500 V-Bucks

Epic Games does not confirm pricing on items before they enter the shop, so the above pricing are estimates. However, based on recent icon bundles, the Madison Beer Fortnite bundle should be priced at around 4,000 V-Bucks. However, this is assuming that all the Jam Tracks, Emotes and skins are sold together.

Players should also be able to buy both Madison Beer outfits and other cosmetics separately when the collab reaches the Item Shop on September 24, 2026. According to Epic Games, Madison Beer will also be livestreaming Fortnite on Twitch to celebrate the release of her long-awaited collab.

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