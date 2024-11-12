Madison County Jail Cook Arrested for Drug Dealing, Having Sex With Inmate

A former Madison County Jail cook has been arrested for supplying contraband to an inmate.

Sierra Vansickle allegedly brought contraband to an inmate so he could sell it and earn money for his bond. What’s more, she was also—allegedly—having sex with him. Perhaps that was her incentive for supporting his release.

According to FOX59, Vansickle is being charged with the following counts:

Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug

Dealing in schedule I, II, or III substance

Sexual misconduct by a service provider with a detainee

Trafficking with an inmate

Official misconduct

Dealing in marijuana/hashish

Madison County Sheriff’s Department revealed drugs and contraband were being trafficked into the Madison County Jail by Vansickle, who started working as a cook on June 30. Another inmate allegedly ratted on her.

According to officials, Vansickle was searched for contraband when she showed up to work Thursday. They ended up finding a “foreign substance wrapped in something black” in the middle of a ham sandwich. Clever.

Additionally, they also found packages containing Oxycodone, suboxone strips, THC vape carts, suboxone pills, and either tobacco or Katy/KT.

When interviewed, Vansickle admitted that she developed a romantic relationship with the inmate “very early in her employment.” She claimed she supplied the contraband and drugs “thinking she was helping [the inmate] out because he was supposed to be using the money he made from this to pay his bond.”

This investigation is still open.