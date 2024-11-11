Madlib Suing Former Manager for ‘Rank Self-Dealing’ and ‘Pervasive Mismanagement’

Madlib is headed to court. The producer/rapper — and former MF Doom collaborator — is suing his former manager, Eothen “Egon” Alapatt, for “engaging in persistent and pervasive mismanagement.” According to Pitchfork, Madlib accuses Egon of improperly profiting off of his involvement in the record producer’s business affairs.

A well-respected producer and artist, Madlib has worked with high-profile artists such as Talib Kweli and Erykah Badu, in addition to his collab with the late MF Doom on their Madvillain supergroup. Either intentionally or coincidently, Madlib filed his lawsuit against Egon in a Los Angeles court on October 31, which was the fourth anniversary of MF Doom’s death. Relatedly, Doom’s widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, is also involved in a separate lawsuit against Egon.

In the lawsuit, Madlib’s legal team explains that the artist exited Stones Throw Records in 2010 and hired Egon — who left the label in 2011 — as his manager. As part of Egon’s responsibilities, he helped start and manage Madicine Show and Rappcats. Notably, Rappcats co-founder Jeffrey “Jeff Jank” Carlson is also named by Madlib as a defendant in the lawsuit.

According to Madlib, he only recently discovered “several accounting irregularities” involving Madicine Show and Rappcats that allegedly took place between 2018 and 2022. The producer also claims that he wasn’t able to locate “any backup documentation for, among other things, payments to EGON, JANK, and others as ‘consulting,’ ‘commissions,’ ‘fees’ or ‘reimbursements’ (totaling in the several hundred thousands of dollars).”

Madlib goes on to claim that Egon “improperly inserted” his own record label — Now-Again Records — into Madicine Show business affairs, and adds that Egon allegedly “locked [him] out of several key music business platforms that he should have access to including but not limited to Ingrooves, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and YouTube as well as MADLIB’s own Facebook account and the Instagram account for his QUASIMOTO character.”

The lawsuit states that Madlib has requested a jury trial and is asking the courts for the dissolution of Madicine Show and Rappcats. He also believes he should be awarded punitive and exemplary damages for the alleged breach of fiduciary duty of Egon and Now-Again. Lastly, Madlid is asking for a court declaration that none of the defendants “own or has any continuing right or interest” in his music recordings, registered trademarks, or professional career in general, including his name and likeness.