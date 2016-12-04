Madonna Covers Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Sort of Turns it Into Anti-Trump Commentary at Art Basel

Madonna, a pop art collage of tabloid headlines, covered Britney Spears’ “Toxic” at her own Art Basel event in Miami last night, slowing it down to a trip-hop crawl and throwing in some Donald Trump references that sort of worked I guess.

Wearing a pink wig and a fluffy pink and white dress, dancing like a marionette (it was a Tears of a Clown event, apparently), the 58-year-old sang Spears 2003 hit while images of the president-elect flashed on screen in the background. The idea seemed to be to suggest that Trump was himself “toxic” and the concept works if you only stretch the thing that far, ignoring the “taste of your lips” or “poison paradise” lyrics. Watch it below.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, she also had some zingers of her own on the night. After revealing that she’d once done a photoshoot on the reality Trump’s bed while he was absent, Madonna said that Trump’s sheet’s were far from luxurious. “They won’t be Egyptian cotton because we all know how he feels about Muslims don’t we,” she said.

If you’re keen on watching Madonna twerk with Ariana Grande, reunite in some way with Sean Penn, and play a set full of rarities and previously underperformed favorites, you watch the full video of her set below.

