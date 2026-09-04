Madonna, Olivia Rodrigo, Carole King, and More Honor Gloria Steinem Following Her Death at 92

Feminist icon and activist Gloria Steinem died on September 2, 2026, at age 92. After a lifetime of work for women’s rights and gender equality, those she inspired are remembering her legacy. The Gloria Steinem Foundation broke the news on social media, stating that “her greatest gift … [was making] others feel seen and heard.”

Steinem’s contemporaries included important figures like Angela Davis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Dorothy Pitman Hughes. But she also made her mark in the arts and entertainment, inspiring women all over to stand for themselves. This included actors like Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Marlo Thomas, and Bette Midler.

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Musicians from across all genres are also mourning and honoring Gloria Steinem. From those who rose to prominence during the peak of Steinem’s activism to young stars who are working to carry on her legacy in the 21st century.

“Thank you Gloria Steinem,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a photo of the two of them together. “The O.G. Baddie! You fought so many battles and you opened so many doors for me. For us. Respect.”

Multi-Generational Artists Remember Gloria Steinem for Her Lifetime of Activism

Tributes also came from songwriter Dianne Warren, who wrote hits for Cher, Celine Dion, Aaliyah, and Heart. She shared a photo of herself with Steinem alongside the caption, “Thank U for fighting for us Gloria. Fight in Power Forever.”

Meanwhile, Carole King, herself a dedicated activist, reflected on Gloria Steinem’s legacy. But she also considered the generation that will continue the work after them. King’s post addressed Steinem directly, sharing love for the icon.

“As we elders, our daughters, and our granddaughters continue the fight for power, equality, and respect, we hold you in our hearts with love and gratitude,” King wrote on social media.

Similarly, Bette Midler and Patti Smith posted remembrances of Steinem’s “revolutionary spirit.” Midler noted that Steinem and those who worked with her “lit the way for every woman with a dream.”

All-female punk band L7 remembered meeting Steinem in 1995. The band played the Voters for Choice benefit concert Steinem organized, and shared a photo of themselves with the activist. L7 were among the riot grrrl punks who loudly fought for women’s rights by unapologetically taking up space.

Olivia Rodrigo also paid her respects in her Instagram stories, posting a photo of Steinem holding a sign reading “We Shall Overcome.” Rodrigo has taken a prominent stance with her own activism. Her recent Daisy Chain Fields Festival showcased where her priorities lie, using her pop star platform to advocate for women’s health, domestic abuse victim support, abortion resources, and community building. And the foundation of what Rodrigo is working on today was built by Gloria Steinem and her fellow activists.

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