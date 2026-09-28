Madonna Reveals Why Her Manager Was Convinced Her ‘Career Was Over’ During a Touching VMA Acceptance Speech

Madonna had everyone beat with 13 MTV VMA nominations in 2026. But she also has a lot more people beat with sheer longevity in the music industry. While accepting the 2026 Artist of the Year award, Madonna recalled a moment from her first VMA performance, when the industry was convinced she wouldn’t make it.

In September 1984, Madonna made her MTV VMAs debut with the now-iconic performance of “Like a Virgin”. Notably, that was where she writhed around on stage, shocking audiences of the early-80s with the sexually charged display.

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But it turned out to be a split-second decision Madonna made while attempting to fix a wardrobe malfunction. She lost her shoe while descending the giant wedding cake prop and decided to writhe around to cover it up. However, when she went backstage after, her manager warned her that stunt would end her career.

Madonna Shares Inspiration for Next Generation of Artists During MTV VMAs Acceptance Speech

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“Some of you were probably not born—I think most of you were probably not born—but I performed at the first MTV Awards 43 years ago,” Madonna began in her speech. “And I had a little problem with my shoes, and one of my stilettos fell off, and I dove onto the stage to try to make myself look cute and sexy, and I meant to do it.”

She continued, “And my dress went up, and my butt cheek was hanging out. And in those days, butt cheeks were not hanging out. I just want to remind you. And I went backstage feeling really proud of myself, and my manager told me that my career was over. That is the truth.”

That wasn’t her current manager, Madonna clarified, making sure her longtime manager Guy Oseary didn’t get thrown under the bus. But more than 40 years after the first MTV VMAs, Madonna is still putting on an extravagant show. The audiences are just a little harder to shock these days.

“Seriously, I really want you to know that I spent the last year and a half finding myself, believing in myself, and really making the music that I wanted to make,” she told the audience. “And to me, that really is the definition of being an artist.”

She then addressed the young artists in the room with some encouragement. “My hope for all of you here tonight,” she said, “is that you spend the next year, or the next 10 years, or the rest of your life, doing the same. Finding yourself and believing in yourself.”

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