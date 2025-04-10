‘Maestro’ Brings 5 New Tracks to the Center Stage With the Doombound Pack, and They’re Easily the Most Challenging Songs of All (Hands-on Impressions)

Whenever I have a few spare moments, I’ve been finding it necessary to slap on my Meta Quest 3 and lead an orchestra in song. Maestro has taken my free time by storm, as I lead my troupe forth in jolly song. As I swing my virtual baton and control the music, I wonder, “Wouldn’t this be stellar if I could play ‘The Bridge of Khazad-dûm’ or the iconic Game of Thrones intro?” Well, I could do just that with the new Doombound pack coming to Maestro. But this wasn’t the only surprise available to me during my hands-on time with the game.

Screenshot: Double Jack

from ‘lord of the rings’ to Dmitri Shostakovich, Everybody is here in ‘Maestro’

You see, I think they titled this DLC pack the “Doombound” pack, not because of the musical overtones of the songs included. No, they called it the “Doombound” pack because you’re doomed to fail over and over again. The new songs are some of the most complex and difficult songs available in Maestro. And since I’m a masochist, I loved every second of trying to conduct this orchestra. These are also some of the best songs currently available in Maestro, even beating out the Secret Sorcery pack. It’s that good.

Videos by VICE

If you’re intrigued to know what songs you can find in the “Doombound” pack, check these out:

Ramin Djawadi – Main Theme (Game of Thrones)

Howard Shore – The Bridge of Khazad-dûm (The Lord of the Rings)

Jacques Offenbach – Orpheus in the Underworld

Franz Liszt – Totentanz (up to minute 4)

Dmitri Shostakovich – Symphony No. 10, 2nd Movement

Alongside these new Maestro tracks, new cosmetic options are available. Letting me dress like a barbarian was not in the cards, but the fine folks at Double Jack made this happen. And I love it. It adds to the immersion even further, and even while I was flubbing my way through these massively complex songs, I was still having the time of my life. Plus, any chance I get to listen to Orpheus in the Underworld is a good time in my books. For any fantasy fans, this is a must-play, without a doubt.

The “Doombound” pack for Maestro will be available on April 10, 2025, on Meta Quest Headsets for $8.99.