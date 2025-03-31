‘Maestro’ Is One of the Coolest VR Titles I’ve Ever Played, and May Be One of My New Favorite Rhythm Games

The idea of conducting an orchestra sounds like the most terrifying thing imaginable. Being in front of a massive crowd, controlling the tempo, volume, and aggressiveness of classical pieces of art. But if Maestro on the Meta Quest taught me anything? It’s that I’d do a damn good job of being the best in the business. After diving in and playing through a few songs, I discovered what may be my new VR obsession. Yes, that includes Beat Saber. As fun as it is ripping through songs on there, there’s something magical about conducting “Carmina Burana” and having it all come to life in front of my eyes.

Directing an Orchestra in ‘Maestro’ Is a Test of Coordination, Skill, and Just Feels Fantastic

I didn’t know what to expect when I jumped into Maestro for the first time, but it wasn’t a full-on tutorial that would teach me the ins and outs of becoming an orchestral director. Fully voice acted and actually hilarious, I made my way to the podium and put on my first show. Jazz, classical, and even rap made an appearance during this initial setup, and I felt completely in control throughout. Me being me, however, I had to test my skills right away and tossed myself into the deep end. Sure, “Carmina Burana” may not be the most difficult song in the list, but it’s one of the most iconic. And my coordination was immediately put to the test.

Videos by VICE

Using my right hand as my directorial hand and my left as the control for tempo and volume, I was flailing around my office in what may have been the most hilarious spectacle for anyone that may have been watching. But within my mind, I was commanding an army. A musical Maestro army, but an army nevertheless. I strived for perfection and found that it was easy to come by. After the final notes hit, I turned around and bowed to the adoring crowd. This is what it felt like to be on top of the world.

Before I knew it, I was churning and burning through Maestro‘s tracklist, making every song my muse. It’s one of the most entertaining experiences, with beautiful renditions of classical songs filling my ears every step of the way. I felt like a musical genius by the time I wrapped up, even though I knew with just a few taps of my baton, I’d be right back into the fray.