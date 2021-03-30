Mafia Fugitive Caught After Police Found His Italian Food YouTube Channel

An alleged member of Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate has been arrested after police identified him via his YouTube cooking channel.

Marc Feren Claude Biart was arrested in the Dominican Republic last week and extradited to Italy after spending seven years on the run.

The 53-year-old is wanted in connection with the trafficking of cocaine in the Netherlands.

Police confirmed Biart’s arrest in a statement issued ahead of an international anti-mafia summit.

According to Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, Biart was rumbled via an Italian cooking YouTube channel he set up with his wife.

While Biart was careful to obscure his face in the videos, police identified him via his distinctive tattoos.

The ‘Ndrangheta is Italy’s richest and most powerful crime syndicate.

Earlier this year, the country’s biggest mafia trial in 30 years began, with a former call centre converted into a courtroom so that some of the 355 defendants could appear in person.