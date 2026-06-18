Maggie Rogers Called out Unfaithful NYT Journalist at Rosalía’s Madison Square Garden Confessional

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers was the latest guest to take part in Rosalía’s confessional booth as the Spanish pop star played her second show at Madison Square Garden. Rosalía kicked off the North American leg of her Lux Tour on June 11, 2026, stopping in New York City on June 16 and 17.

As a theatrical aspect of her stage show, the confessional booth brings out special guests to spill a juicy secret for the audience. On June 17, Maggie Rogers left the crowd reeling with a tale of a two-timing New York Times journalist.

Videos by VICE

According to Rogers, she was set up on a date with this unnamed writer by a friend. “They’re single, they’re handsome, and they work for the New York Times,” Rogers said, allegedly parroting her friend’s description.

“Ohhhweee, a journalist?” Rosalía exclaimed as Rogers recalled her story. But then Rogers replied, “You’ve got to be careful,” and proceeded to explain why. The gossip? Juicy. The tea? Scalding. And the crowd? Hanging on her every word.

Did Maggie Rogers Just Out a New York Times Journalist as a Cheater in His Own Town?

The writer picked up Maggie Rogers for their night out in his vintage car, driving them around town. Allegedly, the date ended at the New York Times offices after hours. Rogers didn’t explicitly state when this date occurred, so the story takes on a timeless element.

However, a quick search reveals Rogers was going to NYU around 2016, then moved to L.A. in 2019. Safe to say this might be old news. But it still served as juicy gossip to rile up the crowd.

So the story goes, Rogers and this mystery journalist make out in the New York Times offices late into the night. Allegedly, he then takes her home (or not, she didn’t specify). But the next day, a friend drops the big bomb: The journalist is in a relationship.

Presumably, Rogers learned about this from a different friend, and not the one who set her up with the guy. But, to hear Rogers tell it, the journalist was dating a friend of another friend. A seemingly benign social web can get intricately tangled at any moment in New York City, apparently.

“That’s my story,” Maggie Rogers concluded. “I mean, what a loser.”

If anyone knows that New York Times journalist, maybe check on your friend this week. But there’s also a chance this story could be roughly 10 years old. So maybe time really does heal all wounds.