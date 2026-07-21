Magic Arena Brings Back Cube Drafts (With Zendikar Cards)

Magic: The Gathering is bringing back one of the most popular tournament formats to Magic Arena with a brand-new lineup of special Planar Cube weeks.

Magic Arena Debuts Zendikar-Themed Planar Cube Week

For many Magic: The Gathering players, Cube drafts are one of the most exciting and fun ways to play the game. Cube drafts offer players a chance to play with incredibly powerful cards from throughout Magic’s history, without having to pay super high entry fees or build Legacy decks.

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After a long break, a Cube format is returning to Magic Arena with the Planar Cube. Each week, Planar Cube will rotate and planeswalk to a new plane in the Magic Multiverse. The planar core stays the same, but the 360-card planar module will change.

The core of Planar Cube contains 200 cards that remain the same as the cube planeswalks and rotates. It has powerful cards—especially for mana fixing and removal—but fewer cards that will win the game outright. Many of its cards are selected because they play well and differently on different planes, but you’ll have to figure out those synergies on your own.

For the first week, which is live now, the Planar Cube is stationed on the incredibly popular Zendikar plane.

“Welcome to Zendikar, a world of adventure, landfall, and most importantly, fetch lands. While Zendikar is the host plane, there are three copies of each fetch land and an abundance of mana fixing. Build an ambitious mana base, fill the stack with landfall triggers, and have access to some of the strongest low-cost, assertive cards from across the Multiverse. If you enjoyed the last few versions of Arena Cube, you’ll enjoy your stay on Zendikar. During your stay, you might also see some additional copies of Thought-Knot Seer and Risen Reef, but that’s probably nothing … right?”

That means that players can currently jump into Planar Chaos queues and get a chance to crack packs that might include iconic cards like Omnath, Ulamog, and Ashiok. Of course players should keep in mind that these are Phantom drafts, which is what makes them more affordable.

Phantom drafts mean that players can win prizes in the tournament, but that they don’t actually keep any of the cards that they’ve drafted for their collection.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the rest of the summer and fall lineup arrive.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Zendikar-themed Planar Cube content is available in Magic Arena though July 27.