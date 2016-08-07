Magic Factory Are Influenced By Denim Clad Country Outlaws With Varying Degrees of Alcohol Dependency

Magic Factory play music from a time when bands featured lots of hair, volume and members. The seven-piece Auckland country rockers sing about stolen cars and are as outlaw country as you are going to get in Auckland in 2016. Influenced by classic US songwriters with fringe jackets and varying degrees of alcohol dependency, the band play a swaggering take on 70s country rock that is as fun as it is rollicking.

The band, who feature members of Raw Nerves, are about to start recording their debut album but in the meantime take a listen to their track “I Don’t Mean to Presume” and read a short chat with the band’s Rory Treadaway.

Noisey: It sounds like you are into hairy 70s country rock. Who are some of your faves?

Rory Treadaway: In no particular order; Creedence, Willie Nelson, Dr Hook, Steve Miller Band, Gram Parsons, Little Feat, Doug Sahm, The Band, Townes, Poco, Allman Brothers. That’ll do for now. You can’t buy the feel I guess, it’s the relaxation that gets under your skin and sticks.

Why are there seven people in the band?

Because six is the loneliest number. We’re a family band: Magic Factory can swell or contract. People come and go but family is family.

I like the car in the promo pic. A classic/vintage US Cadillac would be too obvious.

This is our friend Kim’s car. He’s a legend. We have a song called “Sweet Ride” that’s about his first V8 Falcon that got stolen. It was a real sweet ride. The replacement is a pretty sweet ride too though to be fair.

Catch Magic Factory with Vietnam War:

Aug 12 – Leigh at the Sawmill

Aug 14 – Auckland at Wine Cellar