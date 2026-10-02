Magic: The Gathering Adds New Arena Rewards for Attending In-Person Events

Magic Arena is rolling out a new set of tasks for Magic: The Gathering players to complete that encourages making connections at local game shops.

All Magic Arena Wizards Play Network Achievements and Rewards

Magic Arena just rolled out a new update that finally allows players to make a connection between their online play and their play at official Wizards Play Network locations and events.

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The new goals should help better connect players to their local game stores and vice versa. The system aims to reward players for engaging with their local Magic communities and to empower Wizards Play Network (WPN) stores with tools to keep those same players informed about upcoming events.

Here are the confirmed new evergreen achievements that unlocked on October 1, 2026:

Paper Player I: Attend an in-person event. Reward: “Went Outside” title

Just Keeping Tabs: Favorite a store. Reward: 1,000 Gold

Dutiful Drafter II: Attend three in-person Booster Draft events. Reward: 1 Draft token

Be Legendary I: Play at a WPN store with the “Legendary Store” status for the first time. Reward: Jodah, the Unifier card sleeve



Players should keep the following details in mind as they head out to local stores and begin making progress towards these achievements and rewards:

Some achievements ask that you “favorite” a store, which can be done via the Store & Event Locator or the Magic: The Gathering Companion app.

Some achievements require that you attend an event at a WPN store with the “Legendary Store” status. You can identify legendary stores via our Store & Event Locator and our “Favorite Stores” screen. Keep reading for more on this.

These achievements will not apply retroactively, so events attended before the October 1, 2026, launch date won’t count toward these achievements.

It should be very interesting to see how this connection grows and evolves in the coming months and what other sort of incentives are provided to entice Magic: The Gathering players to participate in both in-person events at local game shops and online events through Magic Arena.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering and Magic Arena news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.