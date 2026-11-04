Magic: The Gathering – All Cards in the Limited-Edition Klingon Language Drop (And Where to Get Them)

Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek fans have a few days left before the Set Phasers to Superdrop launch arrives and delivers a ton of new limited-edition cards for collectors.

Every Card In Secret Lair x Star Trek: tlhIngan maH

The Set Phasers to Superdrop is jam-packed with Star Trek-inspired art and cards to celebrate the launch of the upcoming Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set. One of the most interesting products in the superdrop is the Secret Lair x Star Trek: tlhIngan maH, which features Klingon-inspired art.

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The Secret Lair x Star Trek: tlhIngan maH cards are all reversible with Klingon script on one side and English language on the other. Magic: The Gathering players tend to enjoy foreign language cards, so adding another type of fictional foreign language to their collection is likely going to be quite popular.

Here is the full list of every card included in Secret Lair x Star Trek: tlhIngan maH…

1x Demand Answers (Reversible)

1x Relentless Assault (Reversible)

1x Seething Song (Reversible)

1x War’s Toll (Reversible)

1x Warstorm Surge (Reversible)

Shoppers can purchase the Non-foil edition for $29.99 or the Foil edition for $39.99.

Star Trek fans who may be new to Secret Lair drops should take note that these products tend to sell out quickly. Fans who want to secure the product should try to lock in an order right at launch to avoid secondhand market prices.

Fans who want to prepare for the superdrop can take these steps to get ready for launch:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Set Phasers to Superdrop arrives on November 9, 2026.