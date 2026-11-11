Magic: The Gathering All Cards in the Surprise Assimilate Drop (And Where To Find Them)

Magic: The Gathering revealed a surprise addition to the Set Phasers to Superdrop collection right at the product launch and offered shoppers another product to consider.

Secret Lair x Star Trek: Assimilation

Magic: The Gathering announced the Set Phasers to Superdrop Secret Lair products a few weeks ago with five unique products, but the launch day included an additional reveal inspired by the Borg.

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In addition to the other products, Secret Lair shoppers can also now check out the Secret Lair x Star Trek: Assimilation collection. The five collect pack is available in Non-foil for $29.99 or in Foil for $39.99.

“The Borg have never met a distinguishing characteristic they couldn’t repurpose. Empathy. Ingenuity. Command. Honor. All admirable qualities, once relieved of the inconvenience of individuality. In this alternate vision of the Enterprise-D, Skinner, Alexander Heir, Mark Riddick, Sandy Rezalmi, and Lucas Korte imagine what happens when everything that made its crew exceptional is absorbed, improved, and put to work in perfect agreement. Their interpretations leave just enough of each officer intact to make the loss of everything else impossible to ignore, while the Collective gains five formidable new voices, all speaking as one.”

Here is a full list of all the cards included in the Secret Lair x Star Trek: Assimilation pack:

1x Suture Priest as “PsychoMatrix”

1x Hive Mind

1x Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor as “The Negatronic Man”

1x K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth as “Number One of One”

1x Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim as “D’k Tahg”

At this time, the Secret Lair x Star Trek: Assimilation pack is still in stock at the Secret Lair website, but shoppers will be limited to two per customer.

Now that the full Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set is out in the wild, it should be very interesting to see how the fanbase reacts to and how the constructed and limited metagames shift in response to some of the cards included.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates now that the new set has arrived.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set is available now.