The final Magic: The Gathering set of 2026 arrived with the launch of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek, but players can now take a look ahead at the year to come and which sets have already been confirmed for 2027’s calendar.

Every 2027 Magic: The Gathering Set

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering has had a huge year in 2026 and the hype doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all as another calendar year approaches. The team at Wizards of the Coast has big plans for the TCG in the new year and a lot of details have already been revealed.

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Spoiler season for the next Magic: The Gathering set is right around the corner and players have already seen some of the big spotlight cards for Nauctis: The Sunken Realm. That is only the first set coming in 2027 though and there is a lot of additional excitement that will follow.

Although there are still some big mysteries, the Magic: The Gathering roadmap has revealed some of the biggest products that will arrive in 2027. At this point, here is everything we know about the upcoming lineup of sets:

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Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Releases: February 5, 2027 An endless ocean. Vast cities beneath the waves. Gods that command the currents as they swim alongside their followers. This is Nauctis, a plane rich with brine and opportunities for adventure. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm is our debut to Magic‘s take on an undersea realm filled with all manner of aquatic creatures. Journey beneath the seafoam, where you’ll meet the denizens of Nauctis, including merfolk, seals, homarids, and a few daring humans.

Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Releases: April 9, 2027 Get ready to open Hel! When Dormammu and Hela combine a page of the Darkhold to rip open the walls between realities, they unleash arcane nightmares across the Multiverse. Look for cards that tell the all-new Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny story.

Kamigawa: Titanbreach Releases: June 4, 2027 When an Omenpath opens above the neon-lit skies of Towashi, a huge mass of Ikoria crashes through, unleashing mayhem! The people of Kamigawa must band together to stop the monsters of Ikoria that threaten to stomp, scorch, and shatter their home! Kamigawa: Titanbreach is a clash between two iconic Magic planes, and with two worlds as massive as these, our designers knew they had to go big. Everything about this set is bombastic, from the visual design of the monsters to the mechanics you’ll wield against them. It’s Magic on a scale you’ve never seen before.

Unannounced Universes Beyond set Releases: Early August 2027



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Zhalfir Releases: October 1, 2027 The kingdom of Zhalfir has reentered the Multiverse as its own plane! Zhalfir will showcase its namesake like never before, lush with vibrant magic and rooted in its storied past, as its people find their place in the Multiverse. Teferi Akosa will also be making his return to Zhalfir, giving a new generation of players the chance to meet Magic’s master of chronomancy.

Unannounced Universes Beyond set

Releases: Mid November 2027

Although the early 2027 Marvel set has already been confirmed, there will very likely be two additional Universes Beyond sets (in the summer and late fall) that remain a mystery. The identifies of those sets will be revealed sometime in early 2027.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as 2027 approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.