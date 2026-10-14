Magic: The Gathering – All Duality Distorted Cards and Where to Get Them

Magic: The Gathering collectors can pick up some iconic and powerful cards reimagined with new artwork from classic Magic artists in the next big Secret Lair drop.

All Cards In the Duality Distorted Secret Lair Drop

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Reality Fracture Secret Lair Drop contains two different exciting products for collectors to check out. Manga fans may want to secure the Strange School cards, while fans of classic Magic cards and art could be tempted by the Duality Distorted collection.

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“Four classic cards had such a hold on one of our designers, in fact, that we created an entire drop about reimagining them. Duality Distorted invites four beloved Magic artists back into the collections of players on a series of retro frame cards. Each artist’s piece was inspired by one of their earlier works, letting you see how their style has grown and shifted over the years. Next time you turn-one Thoughtseize your opponent, make sure you take a Brainstorm for maximum distortion.”

Here is a full list of everything included in the Duality Distorted product:

1x Thoughtseize

1x Desperate Ritual

1x Pyroblast

1x Tribute to the World Tree

Collectors who want to purchase this set can pick up the Non-foil version for $29.99 or the Foil version for $39.99.

Additionally, this product is included in the larger Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundles. The Non-foil Edition Bundle costs $159.98 and the Foil Edition Bundle will cost $179.98.

As always, shoppers should keep in mind that Secret Lair drops have limited print runs and tend to sellout very quickly. Anyone who definitely wants the Duality Distorted cards should do their best to secure an order right at launch, before it sells out and the secondhand market begins raising the prices.

The drops will be available soon exclusively through the Secret Lair Chaos Vault. At this time, an exact date and time for the launch has not been confirmed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.