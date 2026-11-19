Dune fans can now get a closer look at every card in the upcoming Balance of Power Magic: The Gathering product that brings Paul Atreides, the Reverend Mother Jessica, and other iconic characters to the tabletop.

Every Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power Card

Magic: The Gathering just announced its next Secret Lair collaboration and this one is arriving just in time to capitalize on the hype for one of December’s biggest movie releases.

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The upcoming Dune-themed My Arrakis, My Superdrop arrives on November 30 and brings a collection of exciting new cards and new art inspired specifically by the film adaptation of the Dune series.

The Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power product includes:

1x Paul Atreides, Ducal Heir

1x Reverend Mother Jessica

1x Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV

1x Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

1x Chani, Blade of Sietch Tabr

1x Mohiam, Imperial Truthsayer

1x Muad’Dib, Prophet Foretold

1x Princess Irulan Corrino

The set will be available in non-foil for $39.99 or foil for $$49.99. Additionally, shoppers can opt to purchase the Desert Power Everything Bundle for $174.99 get a larger collection of cards that includes the following products:

Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power Foil Edition

Secret Lair x Dune: Balance of Power Non-Foil Edition

Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis Foil Edition

Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis Non-Foil Edition

Dune fans who want to purchase any of these products should take note that Secret Lair products are limited-edition and tend to sell out quickly. Anyone who plans to secure an order on launch day should follow these steps:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout, save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so that your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The My Arrakis, My Superdrop products will go on sale November 30, 2026.