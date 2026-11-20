Magic: The Gathering just revealed a surprise crossover with Dune arriving later this month and players can now check out all the cards in the limited-edition Deserts of Arrakis product.

Every Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis Card

Magic: The Gathering’s next Secret Lair drop focuses on recreating the iconic look of the recent film adaptations of Dune. The My Arakkis, My Superdrop products offer collectors a chance to pick up some very exciting cards with unique art inspired by the trilogy.

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Some of the story’s most iconic characters come to life in the Balance of Power product, but other creatures and key items are delivered in Secret Lair x Dune: Deserts of Arrakis.

Here is the full list of everything included in the Deserts of Arrakis product:

1x Paul Atreides, Ducal Heir

1x Reverend Mother Jessica

1x Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV

1x Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

1x Chani, Blade of Sietch Tabr

1x Mohiam, Imperial Truthsayer

1x Muad’Dib, Prophet Foretold

1x Princess Irulan Corrino

Shoppers who want to pick up this collection can try to secure an order for the non-foil edition for $39.99 or the foil-edition for $49.99. Both version will go on sale November 30, 2026.

Dune fans who may be new to Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Lair drops should take note that they tend to sell out quickly and then spike in price on the secondary market. Shoppers who want to secure the product at retail price can take these steps ahead of time to prepare:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout, save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so that your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The My Arrakis, My Superdrop products go on sale November 30, 2026.