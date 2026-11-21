The upcoming Magic: The Gathering My Arrakis, My Superdrop products includes a very special Spice-themed collection that is only available in Halo foil.

Every Secret Lair x Dune: Spice Card

The surprise Dune-themed Magic: The Gathering superdrop arrives just ahead of the third installment of the new film adaptations and features art inspired by the movies.

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The first two My Arrakis, My Superdrop products revealed focus on the Balance of Power and the Deserts of Arrakis, but the special third product is all about the highly valuable Spice.

Here is the full list of every card included in the Secret Lair x Dune: Spice product:

1x Halo Fountain as “Water of Life”

1x Revel in Riches

1x Hedge Shredder as “Harkonnen Spice Harvester”

1x Cultivator’s Caravan as “Atreides Spice Harvester”

1x Darksteel Forge as “Pain Box”

1x Treasure Token

Unlike the usual Secret Lair products that are available in non-foil and foil editions, the Secret Lair x Dune: Spice product is only available in Halo foil for $59.99. This product is also not included in the Desert Power Everything Bundle.

Dune fans should take not that Secret Lair drops tend to sell out quickly, so they’ll need to act fast on November 30 if they want to secure these cards before their prices spike on the secondary market.

Here are some steps to take ahead of the November 30 release:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout, save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so that your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

That should give shoppers everything they need to try and prepare for this release. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The My Arrakis, My Superdrop products are available on November 30, 2026.