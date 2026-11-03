Magic: The Gathering – All KHAAAAAAAAN Cards (and Where to Get Them)

Star Trek fans have the chance to pick up some Khan-inspired limited-edition Magic: The Gathering cards thanks to the next big Secret Lair drop.

Every Card in the Secret Lair x Star Trek: KHAAAAAAAAN Drop

Magic: The Gathering is celebrating the upcoming launch of the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set with a jam-packed Secret Lair superdrop. The Set Phasers to Superdrop lineup includes at least five products, including one designed to appeal to fans of the iconinc KHAAAAAAAN moment.

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The six-card collection is full of recreations of iconic moments from the film and features a handful of cards reimagined thematically. Wrath of the Skies pops up and is retitled to Best Served Cold and features flavor text from Khan.

Here’s a full list of what players can finds in the Secret Lair x Star Trek: KHAAAAAAAAN product:

1x Wrath of the Skies as “Best Served Cold”

1x Commandeer

1x Illusionist’s Gambit as “Reliant’s Betrayal”

1x Buried Alive

1x Genesis Wave

1x Fracture

Shoppers will be able to purchase the Non-foil edition for $29.99 or the Foil-edition for $39.99 when the product goes live on November 9, 2026.

Secret Lair drops tend to sell out very quickly, so Star Trek superfans who want to secure these cards will need to act quickly when the same goes live if they want to avoid the expensive second-hand market.

To prepare for the Secret Lair drop, players can follow these steps, so that they’re ready for the release when it arrives:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Set Phasers to Superdrop arrives on November 9, 2026.