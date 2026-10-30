Magic: The Gathering – All Limited-Edition Lower Decks Cards and Where to Get Them

Star Trek fans have a ton of very cool new products to collect thanks to the upcoming Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set, including some rare Secret Lair Lower Decks cards.

Secret Lair x Star Trek: Lower Decks Cards, Price, and Details

Magic: The Gathering is preparing to celebrate the launch of the upcoming Star Trek-themed set with a special Set Phasers to Superdrop arrives on November 9, 2026.

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The upcoming Superdrop includes at least five products that have been revealed so far. Included in that lineup is a special package of five powerful cards featuring Lower Decks-inspired artwork.

Here is a closer look at the full list of cards in the package:

1x Inti, Seneschal of the Sun as “Mariner, Breaching Protocol”

1x Kambal, Profiteering Mayor as “Boimler, Citing Protocol”

1x Silas Renn, Seeker Adept as “Rutherford, Rebuilding the Past”

1x Thrasios, Triton Hero as “Tendi, Exploring the Future”

1x Weatherlight as “S.S. Cerritos, California-Class”

Shoppers will be able to pick up the Lower Decks product for $29.99 (non-foil) or get the foil version for $39.99.

As always, shoppers should keep in mind that Secret Lair drops tend to sell out very quickly. Star Trek Lower Decks fans who want to pick up these cards should do their best to secure an order through Secret Lair as soon as they go on sale to avoid secondary market prices.

If you plan to try and secure an order, it would be wise to follow these steps ahead of time:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the release of the Star Trek set approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and similar online services. The Set Phasers to Superdrop arrives on November 9, 2026.