Magic: The Gathering – All Magic Arena Reality Fracture Mastery Pass Rewards

The next Magic: The Gathering set is launches in just a few weeks and Magic Arena players will have a brand new Mastery Pass to work through once it arrives.

Magic Arena Reality Fracture Mastery Pass Details

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Like most live service game’s, Magic Arena features a battle pass-like system that allows players to level up and unlock rewards as they play through a season. The system is called Set Mastery and the purchasable premium track is called the Mastery Pass.

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With the release of the upcoming Reality Fracture set just a few weeks away, players can now get an early look at all of the rewards that will be up for grabs in the upcoming Mastery Pass track.

Reality Fracture pre-release events and the new Set Mastery and Mastery Pass arrive on Magic Arena September 29, 2026. The full release of the set will arrive a few days later on October 2.

Reality Fracture Set Mastery

18 Reality Fracture packs

5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar in the Reality Fracture Mastery Emporium)

Reality Fracture Mastery Pass

Avatars Jace avatar

Cards and Packs 20 MTG Arena packs: 4 Reality Fracture packs 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs 4 Edge of Eternities packs 10 Reality Fracture mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 46+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves Jace’s Machinations basic sleeve Reality Fracture exquisite sleeve

Card Styles 30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Reality Fracture Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles 10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems 4,000 Gold 1,200 Gems

Companions 3 Magehunter companions: Stinging Magehunter Lurking Magehunter Magehunter Illusion



The Reality Fracture Set Mastery goes up to Level 40. All players receive rewards through Level 40, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 40 and beyond.

Players can spend their Reality Fracture Mastery Orbs on offers in the Reality Fracture Mastery Emporium.

That should be just about everything Magic: The Gathering fans need to know as they wait for the new Reality Fracture Mastery Pass to arrive.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Reality Fracture officially releases on October 2, 2026.