Magic: The Gathering – All Magic Arena The Hobbit Set Rewards

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming The Hobbit set doesn’t release until August 11, but players can get an early look at all of the Mastery Pass rewards that will be available on Magic Arena right now.

All Magic: The Gathering – The Hobbit Mastery Details

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

For those who aren’t familiar with Magic Arena’s take on the usual Battle Pass system, the Set Mastery track allows players to earn MTG Arena packs and Mastery Orbs by playing MTG Arena. Mastery Orbs can be redeemed for avatars and card styles in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium.

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Similar to a Premium Battle Pass in other games like Fortnite, the Mastery Pass is an upgrade that unlocks an additional reward track where you can earn a variety of rewards, including digital cards and packs, card styles, gold, gems, event tokens, cosmetics, and more.

Here is a full breakdown of every cosmetic and reward players can early with both the normal Set Mastery and the Mastery Pass:

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery

21 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium)

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Pass

Bilbo avatar

20 MTG Arena packs: 4 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs 4 Edge of Eternities packs 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

10 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 46+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Bag End basic sleeve

Smaug the Magnificent exquisite sleeve

30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium)

15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

3 Dwarf companions: Dwarven Cook Dwarven Smith Thorin Oakenshield



The Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery goes up to Level 42. All players can receive rewards through Level 42, while players with the Mastery Pass can receive rewards up to Level 45 and beyond.

That should be just about everything players need to know as they decide whether the Mastery Pass is worth the investment. Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Magic: The Gathering as the release of The Hobbit set approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Magic: The Gathering – The Hobbit releases on Magic Arena on August 11, 2026.