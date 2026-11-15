Magic: The Gathering – All Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Products and Prices

Magic: The Gathering hosted a Preview Panel to offer players the first extended look at Nauctis: The Sunken Realm’s cards, mechanics, and every product releasing when the set launches.

Every Confirmed Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Product

Magic: The Gathering Star Trek only launched earlier this month, but it’s never too early to start looking forward to the next big set. The Magic team recently hosted a Preview Panel and revealed a ton of new information about the upcoming February 2027 set.

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“For years, Magic players asked us to take a trip beneath the depths and explore an underwater world. Taking Magic into a new kind of biome was a tall task, and our designers, artists, writers, and more blew it out of the water. Game Design reimagined what evasion looks like in a world without flying. Worldbuilding connected all five colors of mana to this marine realm. All of this was in service of making Nauctis: The Sunken Realm more than “underwater Magic.” Every card in this set represents the passion of our team, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with you.”

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm takes the Magic experience underwater and aims to deliver an exciting new set full of interesting mechanics and archetypes. Although the full spoiler won’t arrive for a while, fans can now check out which products will be included in the game’s launch line up in early 2027.

Booster Pack: $5.49 Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Booster Pack box includes 30 Booster Packs. Each Booster Pack contains the following: 14 Magic: The Gathering cards 6 Common cards 1 Common or Special Guests card 3 Uncommon cards 1 Rare or mythic rare card 1 Uncommon, rare, or mythic rare card 1 Non-foil common, traditional foil rare, or traditional foil mythic rare card 1 Basic land 1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Booster: $26.99 Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters. Each Collector Booster contains the following: 12 Magic: The Gathering cards 3 Traditional foil common cards 3 Foil uncommon cards 1 Non-foil or traditional foil basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card 1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare card from Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Commander 2 Non-foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun cards 1 Foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun card 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Deck: $49.99 Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Commander deck contains the following: 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil new-to-Magic face commander 1 Traditional foil new-to-Magic featured commander 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to-Magic cards 10 Non-foil double-sided tokens 1 Reference card 1 Deck box

Premium Edition Commander Deck: $79.99 Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Premium Edition Commander deck contains the following: 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil borderless new-to-Magic face commander 1 Traditional foil borderless new-to-Magic featured commander 98 Traditional foil cards, including 10 new-to-Magic cards 10 Double-sided tokens These tokens are traditional foil on one side and non-foil on the other side. 1 Reference card 1 Deck box

Bundle: $57.99 Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Bundle contains the following: 9 Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Booster Packs 1 Traditional foil promo card 30 Basic lands 15 Non-foil default frame basic lands 10 Traditional foil default frame basic lands 5 Non-foil full-art basic lands 2 Reference cards 1 Spindown die 1 Card-storage box

Secret Lair Bundle: $89.99 Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Secret Lair Bundle contains the following: 6 Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Booster Packs 2 Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Collector Boosters 2 Traditional foil Secret Lair Bundle promo cards 20 Traditional foil full-art basic lands 1 Spindown die 1 in 5 Secret Lair Bundles features a unique variant in a different color. 1 Card-storage box

Draft Night: $89.99 Each Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Draft Night contains the following: 12 Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Booster Packs 1 Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands 10 Non-foil double-sided tokens 1 Draft insert



There’s still a long wait until these products arrive in early February, but luckily there’s plenty of time left to dig into the current metagame and explore more cards in the Star Trek set over the next few months.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates in the coming weeks as we learn more about Nauctis.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm releases on February 5, 2027.