Magic: The Gathering – All New Mechanics and Products Coming with The Hobbit

The launch of Magic: The Gathering’s The Hobbit set is just a few weeks away and players can now take a closer look at all of the mechanics and products arriving in the upcoming set.

Magic: the Gathering – The Hobbit Products and LEgality Explained

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth crossover with Magic: The Gathering from a few years ago was incredibly popular, so it’s no surprise that the collectible card game is returning to Tolkien’s universe with this summer’s The Hobbit set.

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The upcoming Hobbit-themed set brings back some returning themes and mechanics from the previous Lord of the Rings set, but is also fun of brand-new experiences for players to explore.

For players who are trying to understand when and where they can use The Hobbit cards, here is an explanation of the set’s legality:

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit (HOB) is legal in all formats.

The Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Eternal-legal set (HOC) is legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Boosters contain cards from HOB. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Like most recent sets, there will be a nice variety of products for players to check out, including the return of Draft Night boxes and Scene Boxes. Here is a full list of the upcoming products and prices:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Bundle: $69.99

Gift Bundle: $89.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Scene Box: $41.99

Magic: The Gathering – The Hobbit Mechanics

Storied

Storied is a static ability that dutifully looks over the permanents you control, waiting for two things to be true: One, that you control a permanent with storied. Two, you control three or more artifacts, legendary permanents, and/or Sagas. You may remember these as the same permanents that made up the historic batch, although historic isn’t returning in this set. As soon as both of those things are true, you have an enduring story for the rest of the game. An enduring story isn’t an ability or an object. It’s a designation—just something that’s true about you that abilities like Thorin Oakenshield’s can notice so it can give artifacts and creatures you control ward .

Once you’ve earned your enduring story, nothing can take it away from you. It doesn’t matter if you lose control of the permanent with storied or any of your artifacts, legendary permanents, and/or Sagas. While all good stories may deserve embellishment, yours is written.

Recruit

Recruit is a new keyword action. When told to recruit, first draw a card. Yay! Cards are great. Then discard a card. Yay! Who needed that card? If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token. Recruit fills up your side of the battlefield and your graveyard, all while accelerating you through your library, hopefully toward the perfect draw.

Hone Counters

Various cards in this set put hone counters on Equipment, including Sting, Bilbo’s Sword, which does so for itself. Every hone counter on an Equipment gives +1/+0 to the equipped creature. Notably, this isn’t an ability given to the Equipment. It’s just true because of rules associated with the counter. You might think that’s a pretty simple effect, easy to understand, and I’d have to vamp for quite a while just to make my wordcount for this section. And you would be correct.

Adventures

Each adventurer card has two parts. The first takes up most of the card and is a permanent of some kind. For example, Bilbo, Luckwearer is quite the legendary creature. The permanent’s name, mana cost, type line, power, and toughness (if applicable) are in their customary positions, and its rules text is in the right half of the text box. The other part of the card is an instant or sorcery with the subtype Adventure and occupies the lower-left quadrant of the card. Adventures have their own name, mana cost, type line, and rules text.

As you play one of these cards, such as Bilbo, Luckwearer, you have a choice. You can cast the permanent part (or play it if it’s a land, as some previous adventurer cards are). If you do, ignore everything about the Adventure and cast Bilbo as you would any other creature spell. Put him on the stack, pay his mana cost, and wait for him to resolve so he can begin his adv … Let’s say “journey” in this section.

Amass

Amass is a returning mechanic that also appeared in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™. Perhaps you’ve heard of it. The instruction to amass is followed by a creature type and a number, such as the amass Goblins X seen on Bolg of the North. Bolg could have been more helpful and provided an actual number there, but helpful doesn’t appear to be in his nature. Let’s say you’re instructed amass Goblins 4. Here’s how that works.

First, determine if you control an Army creature. If you don’t, create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token. If you’re amassing a different creature type, replace Goblin with that creature type. For example, if you amass Orcs 4 and don’t control an Army creature, create a 0/0 black Orc Army creature token. The creature type added to Army on the token may change, but the token is always black.

That should be all of the upcoming mechanics players can expect to find when they start cracking open The Hobbit booster packs.

Be sure to check back soon for more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the rest of the 2026 calendar year players out. Players can also check out the full upcoming release schedule for Magic: The Gathering’s 2027 sets.

Magic: The Gathering is available now in local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.

Magic: The Gathering – The Hobbit releases on August 14, 2026.