Magic: The Gathering – All Reality Fracture Products and Release Dates

Magic: The Gathering fans are going to have a ton of unique products to check out when Reality Fracture releases on October 2, including Collector’s Boosters, a Secret Lair bundle, and Draft Night boxes.

Reality Fracture Product Guide

The upcoming Magic: The Gathering set’s product list has a bit of something for everything. Whether players are looking to expand their collection for constructed decks, run a draft with friends, or bring something new to the Commander pod will help determine which product or products are the right fit for each unique shopper.

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The main set of Reality Fracture includes 71 common, 109 uncommon, 64 rare, and 26 mythic rare cards. There are also 10 common dual lands and 10 default frame basic lands. Reality Fracture Commander includes 16 rare and 2 mythic rare new-to-Magic cards.

Here is a breakdown of all the big products included in the release and what is included in each one.

Play Boosters

Each Reality Fracture Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters. Each Play Booster contains the following: 14 Magic: The Gathering cards 5–6 Common cards There are 71 common cards from Reality Fracture that can appear in these slots. In 1 of 55 Play Boosters, 1 of 10 Special Guests cards will replace a common. 1 Uncommon card There are 43 uncommon cards from Reality Fracture that can appear in this slot. Can be an uncommon braintwister series card (3.8%) Echoed pairs cards do not appear in this slot. 1 Common or uncommon card There are 71 common (23%) and 43 uncommon (74%) cards from Reality Fracture that can appear in this slot. Can be an uncommon braintwister series card (3%) Echoed pairs cards do not appear in this slot. 3 Echoed pairs cards There are 66 uncommon (88.9%), 14 rare (6.7%), and 6 mythic rare (1.4%) echoed pairs cards from Reality Fracture that appear in these slots. Can be an uncommon (1.7%), rare (less than 1%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) borderless echoed pairs card Includes 2 cards of the same rarity from the same set of echoed pairs cards 1 Rare or mythic rare card There are 50 rare (74.4%) and 20 mythic rare (14.8%) cards from Reality Fracture that can appear in this slot. Can be one of the following: A rare (1%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) shattered mirror card A rare (3.8%) or mythic rare (1%) sculptor’s stronghold card A rare (3.1%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) braintwister series card A rare portal view land (1%) Echoed pairs cards do not appear in this slot. 1 Traditional foil card There are 71 common (49.5%), 109 uncommon (40.5%), 64 rare (6%), and 26 mythic rare (1.2%) cards from Reality Fracture that can appear in this slot. Can be one of the following: An uncommon (less than 1%), rare (less than 1%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) borderless echoed pairs card An uncommon (less than 1%), rare (less than 1%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) braintwister series card A rare (less than 1%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) sculptor’s stronghold card A rare portal view land (less than 1%) 1 Land card A non-foil (14.6%) or traditional foil (3.6%) default frame basic land A non-foil (21.8%) or traditional foil (5.5%) tower basic land A non-foil (43.6%) or traditional foil (10.9%) common dual land 1 Non-foil punch-out counter card or double-sided token



Collectors Booster

Each Reality Fracture Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters. Each Collector Booster contains the following: 15 Magic: The Gathering cards 4 Traditional foil common cards 2 Traditional foil uncommon cards 3 Traditional foil uncommon echoed pairs cards 1 Traditional foil tower basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card 1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare braintwister series or Booster Fun Reality Fracture Commander (FRC) card 2 Non-foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun cards 1 Foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun card 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token



Commander Deck

Shape reality to your whims with this four-color Commander deck featuring Jace himself at the helm. Each Multiverse Reforged Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 16 new-to-Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Reality Fracture Bundle

Each Reality Fracture Bundle contains the following: 9 Reality Fracture Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card 30 Basic lands 15 Traditional foil basic lands 15 Non-foil basic lands 2 Reference cards 1 Spindown die 1 Card-storage box



Secret Lair Bundles

Shatter the Multiverse and convention with the all-new Secret Lair Bundle! Each Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle contains the following: 6 Reality Fracture Play Boosters 2 Reality Fracture Collector Boosters 2 Traditional foil Secret Lair Bundle promo cards 20 Traditional foil tower basic lands 1 Spindown die 1 Card-storage box



Draft Night

Each Reality Fracture Draft Night contains the following: 12 Reality Fracture Play Boosters 1 Reality Fracture Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands 10 Non-foil double-sided tokens 1 Draft insert



Prerelease Packs

Each Reality Fracture Prerelease Pack contains the following: 6 Reality Fracture Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card 1 Deck box 1 Spindown die



Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Reality Fracture releases on October 2.