Magic: The Gathering – All Rule Changes and New Creature Types Arriving With The Star Trek Set

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek officially launches on November 13, 2026 and the game’s designers already have a handful of very interesting rule changes lined up to account for the expansion’s new mechanics.

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Each Magic: The Gathering launch always brings a handful of new mechanics, ability words, and creature types to the game and the Star Trek expansion is no exception. In anticipation of the upcoming launch, the Magic: The Gathering team has prepared a handful of rules changes that will be applied to the official rules documents.

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Most of the changes for this release are pretty subtle and won’t impact the average gamer that much. That said, competitive players should always note any changes to the official rules so nothing sneaks up on them at upcoming tournaments.

New Keywords and Game Terms

700.17, 701.72, and 702.196 are the new rules that explain face a dilemma, assimilate, and beam me up, respectively.

New Rules

508.4e

Kira Nerys, Firebrand’s second ability is the first of its kind: a replacement effect that allows creatures you control to enter tapped and attacking under certain conditions. This new rule supports this exciting mechanical exploration.

Updated Rules

208.3

This rule was updated to clarify that any noncreature object that isn’t on the battlefield only has power and toughness if the power and toughness printed on it isn’t part of any of its abilities.

New Ability Words

Battlefront

Federation

Seek out

Strange new worlds

New Artifact Type

Communicator

New Creature Types – This set includes a ton of new creature types, so this is likely the most significant change to the official rules from this set.

Aenar

Andorian

Android

Bajoran

Betazoid

Bolian

Borg

Brikar

Caitian

Cardassian

Denobulan

Edosian

El-Aurian

Excalbian

Ferengi

Gorn

Hirogen

Illyrian

Jem’Hadar

Kelpien

Klingon

Kwejian

Lanthanite

Medusan

Melkotian

Na’kuhl

Ocampa

Officer

Orion

Q

Romulan

Talaxian

Talosian

Tamarian

Tellarite

Tholian

Tosk

Tribble

Trill

Vau-N’Akat

Vorta

Vulcan

Xindi

New Glossary Entries

Assimilate

Beam me up

Face a dilemma

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the launch of the Star Trek set arrives.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek prereleases are underway and the set officially launches on November 13, 2026.