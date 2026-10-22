Magic: The Gathering – All Star Trek Arena Pass Rewards

Magic: The Gathering’s next set arrives in November and Magic Arena players will have a brand-new Mastery Pass to power through and lots of rewards to unlock.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Set Mastery Details

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

A new Magic: The Gathering set arrives in a few weeks, which means it is time for Magic Arena players to wrap up their Reality Fracture Mastery Pass progress and prepare for the incoming Star Trek progression track.

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Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek comes to MTG Arena on November 10, 2026. Its release will include new Set Mastery and Mastery Pass reward tracks, allowing you to earn a variety of items by playing MTG Arena. You can also earn Mastery Orbs, which can be redeemed for items in the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Mastery Emporium.

The Set Mastery track allows every player to earn up to 36 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs and 5 Mastery Orbs. Upgrading to the Mastery Pass opens up an additional rewards track containing many more items, including card styles, sleeves, companions, and more, in addition to even more MTG Arena packs and Mastery Orbs.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Mastery Pass

Avatars

Captain Picard avatar

Cards and Packs

20 MTG Arena packs: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek packs 4 Reality Fracture packs 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs 4 Edge of Eternities packs

10 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 81+: Uncommon ICR

Card Styles

31 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar in the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Mastery Emporium)

15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Companions

3 Tribble companions: Tribbles Starfleet Tribbles Tribble Colony



Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Sleeves

Starfleet Communicator Badge basic sleeve

Transporter Room exquisite sleeve

The Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Set Mastery goes up to Level 72. All players receive rewards through Level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 80 and beyond.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek set releases November 13, 2026.