Magic: The Gathering – All Star Trek: Beam Me Up Cards (And Where to Get Them)

Magic: The Gathering and Star Trek fans have a ton of unique, limited-edition cards to collect when the upcoming set arrives, including multiple Secret Lair releases.

Every Card in Secret Lair x Star Trek: Beam Me Up

To celebrate the kickoff of the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek collaboration, Wizards of the Coast is releasing the massive Set Phasers to Superdrop arrives on November 9, 2026. This Secret Lair drop includes at least five products, including the Beam Me Up collection.

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The Secret Lair x Star Trek: Beam Me Up product reversible cards that are all thematically related to the iconic transporter technology from the science fiction franchise. Each card has is features reversible art, even through they are not traditional transform double-faced cards.

Here is the full list of what shoppers will find in the product if they manage to get their hands on one:

1x Eerie Interlude as “Beam Us Up” (Reversible)

1x Momentary Blink (Reversible)

1x Essence Flux as “Materialize” (Reversible)

1x Conjurer’s Closet as “The Transporter” (Reversible)

Shoppers will be able to purchase the Non-foil version at launch for $29.99 or the Foil version for $39.99.

As always, consumers should keep in mind that Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair products are limited-edition and tend to sell out very quickly. In order to avoid price gouging on the secondhand market, interested Star Trek fans should attend to secure a pre-order right when sales go live.

Here’s a quick checklist to make sure you’re set before the sale begins on November 9:

Create a Wizards Account: For a faster checkout save your shipping and payment info at myaccounts.wizards.com/registration.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set’s release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Set Phasers to Superdrop arrives on November 9, 2026.