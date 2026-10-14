Magic: The Gathering – All Strange School Cards and Where To Get Them

Magic: The Gathering is preparing for another Secret Lair drop and this special limited-edition group of products includes a twisted set that brings macabre anime style to life with Strange School.

All Cards in the Limited-Edition Magic: The Gathering Strange School Drop

Magic: The Gathering collectors had a chance to pick up some manga-inspired Secrets of Strixhaven limited-edition cards back in April and now Secret Lair is returning with a twisted manga version of Hexhaven, as well.

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Starting with Reality Fracture, every Magic Multiverse set will feature a Secret Lair Bundle that combines the set’s hottest new cards with a bit of Secret Lair flair.

To match the twisted vibes of Reality Fracture’s Hexhaven, we’re leaning into macabre manga with 怪異学校 — Strange School. Each card features black and white artwork from Japanese artists and illustrators paired with a thematic mono-black card to complete this drop’s grim aesthetic.

Here is the full list of every card included in the Strange School drop:

1x Attrition

1x Bitter Ordeal

1x Ophiomancer

1x Sign in Blood

1x Soul Spike

Collectors will be able to grab the Non-foil version for $29.99 or the Foil version for $39.99.

Alternatively, shoppers can also grab the full Chaos Vault: Reality Fracture for $159.98 or a Foil version of the full bundle for $179.98.

Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle Bundles, 怪異学校 — Strange School, and Duality Distorted launch in the Chaos Vault soon, but the exact time and date have not been confirmed yet.

These limited edition products will likely sell out very quickly once they go on sale, so players who are excited about this group of cards should keep an eye on the Secret Lair website and secure their pre-order as soon as the drop arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops or digitally through Magic Arena.