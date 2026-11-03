Magic: The Gathering Announces 1990s Inspired 64-bit Style Cards

Magic: The Gathering fans got an exciting surprise today with the new reveal of Secret Lair x Rise of the Polygons.

All Cards in Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026

Wizards of the Coast is teaming up with Extra Life for its latest Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026. This limited-edition collection is inspired by the look and feel of late-90s 64-bit adventure games.

Videos by VICE

The five-card collection brings a retro gaming aesthetic to Magic, with 50% of each purchase supporting Extra Life and children and families at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Here is the full breakdown of every card included in the product:

1x Balefire Dragon

1x Big Score

1x Young Pyromancer

1x Sword of Truth and Justice

1x Elemental Token

Shoppers who are interested in picking up the product can get the Non-foil version for $39.99 or the Foil-edition for $49.99.

Since this is a charity set, fifty percent (50%) of the sales price (less third-party transaction fees) will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network via Our Change Foundation 501(c)(3), a public charity and donor-advised fund.

For those who aren’t familiar with Extra Life, it is a fundraising program where gamers across every space unite to support Children’s Miracle Network.

Shoppers should keep in mind that Secret Lair drops tend to sell out very quickly, so interested players should try to secure an order as early as possible after they go on sale. Unlike the usual Secret Lair drops, this product will actually also be available in limited quantities at the MagicCon: Atlanta merch booth from November 13 to November 15, 2026.

Magic Arena players will also be able to find some special Extra Life cosmetics on the digital platform. The first bundle includes five cosmetic sleeves featuring the artwork from Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026.

Extra Life | Secret Lair Sleeve Bundle: 3,000 gems

Extra Life | Sleeve Bundle: 1,800 gems

Extra Life | Sticker Emote: 800 gems

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026 will be available from November 16 to November 30 at 1 a.m. PT.