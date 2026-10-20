Magic: The Gathering Announces Four New Commander Decks With Borderless Commander Cards

Magic: The Gathering is delivering four new Commander Decks with the upcoming Star Trek set and each precon will include a special borderless face commander card.

Magic: The Gathering Announces Borg, Klingon, and Federation-themed Commander Decks

Although many Magic: The Gathering fans will be diving into Play Boosters and Collectors Boosters when the new Star Trek set arrives, lots of dedicated Commander players will likely be excited to find new preconstructed decks to tear into.

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Players will be able to take command of the battlefield alongside the Federation, the Borg, or the Klingon with Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander decks. Each of the set’s Commander decks features a borderless face commander.

There are 4 mythic rare borderless commanders. Each Commander deck includes a traditional foil borderless commander, and each Collector’s Edition Commander deck includes a surge foil borderless commander. Non-foil versions of these borderless commanders can be found in Collector Boosters.

“We can’t let the face commanders have all the fun! Collect more borderless members of the crew with these borderless Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander cards. A few of our favorite new-to-Magic cards from this set’s Commander decks have been given special borderless artwork, including each deck’s featured commander.”

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 99 Non-foil cards, including 32 new-to-Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Shoppers looking to spend a little extra money can also opt for the Collector’s Edition Commander decks. Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector’s Edition Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Surge foil face commander with borderless art 99 Surge foil cards, including 32 new-to-Magic cards

•10 Surge foil double-sided tokens These tokens are surge foil on one side and non-foil on the other side.

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Star Trek set release date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek set releases on November 13, 2026.