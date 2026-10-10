Magic: The Gathering Announces Next Marvel Crossover Set

Magic: The Gathering is returning to the world of Marvel for another full Universes Beyond set in 2027.

Magic: The Gathering – Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Confirmed for April 2027

Magic’s Universes Beyond line just visited the world of Marvel for the second time during summer 2026, but the collectible card game is already planning its next visit back to the world of super heroes and villains.

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After the commercial success of the Spider-Man set and the Marvel Super Heroes set, Magic: The Gathering is ready to look to the mystical corners of the Marvel universe with the upcoming Darkhold Destiny Universes Beyond set.

The big announcement arrived this weekend at New York Comic-Con, where Magic: The Gathering revealed the name of the upcoming set and a handful of art and preview cards.

Marvel: Darkhold Destiny is the first Universes Beyond set created around an original story and setting.

The mystical, the mythical, and the mighty come together in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny. For the first time ever, the teams at Marvel and Magic collaborated to create a brand-new storyline set in the Marvel Universe. This is a new kind of Universes Beyond set. By taking the core elements players love about Magic: The Gathering, the team thoughtfully and strategically expressed those design intentions through the Marvel Universe.

The narrative unfolds across nearly 30 dimensions and is centered around four main characters—Doctor Strange, Thor, Hela, and Dormammu. Additionally, a new comic book will be released that showcases this new story. The comic’s first chapter releases digitally and the physical edition releases the week of Darkhold Destiny’s launch, on April 7, 2027.

Only a few cards were spoiled so far, but lots more will be revealed in 2027 as the April launch date approaches.

Many Magic fans had been speculating that the next Marvel set would be focused on mutants and the X-Men, so this announcement was a well-kept secret and came as a pretty big surprise to the community.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel: Darkhold Destiny releases in April 2027.