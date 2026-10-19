Magic: The Gathering – Arena Finally Adds Splinter Twin Combo

Magic Arena is bringing making some updates to the Arena Powered Cube Draft selection of cards, including the addition of one of the game’s most iconic combo opportunities.

The Splinter Twin combo first rose to popularity way back in 2011 when it emerged in the Standard format and the early days of Modern. Since then, it has been a popular combo option in various paper cube draft formats over the years.

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After lots of requests from combo fans, the pieces are now being added to Magic Arena in the latest Arena Powered Cube update, which adds 22 new-to-MTG Arena cards and another 16 pieces of new-to-MTG Arena artwork.

Splinter Twin is now on MTG Arena. The combo notably has a replacement component in Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker, which the team has added to MTG Arena to double your chances at building your combo.

With Divining Duelist, Glamermite, Pestermite, Restoration Angel, and Zealous Conscripts, there are enough creatures that combo with it while also having applications elsewhere. While the team has added Deceiver Exarch to MTG Arena, they’ve decided not to include it in the cube list as it only works as a combo piece (Pestermite is mostly a combo piece but can be used in a tempo and/or ninjutsu shell in a pinch) and requires two to three times as many loops as the other creatures do in order to create a lethal number of tokens.

The Arena Powered Cube Draft will be available to play from October 20 through November 10, so it should be very interesting to see how popular the Splinter Twin combo becomes and how different players react to seeing it at the digital table.

In addition to Splinter Twin, the update is also taking the opportunity to infuse some Reality Fracture flare into the Arena Powered Cube with cards like Stingcaster Mage, Seasoned Cryomancer, and Simulacrum Shaper.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering and Magic Arena news and updates soon.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.