Magic: The Gathering players who want to dominate with the Borg on Magic Arena can now check out the full decklist for the latest Foundation Deck built around The Borg Queen.

Every Card in the Magic Foundation Deck: The Borg queen

To celebrate the launch of the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set on Magic Arena, the game has released a new round of preconstructed decks for players to check out in the shop.

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The Brawl the Borg Queen deck is a 100-card Black/Blue/White list optimized for the Brawl format. Brawl Decks are each built around a legendary creature and can be a quick way to leap into the pitched battles offered by the Brawl format.

Here is the full list of every card in the Brawl the Borg Queen deck:

Creature

1 The Borg Queen

1 Command Subadjunct

1 Antagonist Incorporator

1 Assembly Specialist

1 Primary Unimatrix Adjunct

1 Organic Avulsion Unit

1 Collation Trimatrix

1 Collective Drone

1 Tenacious Drone

1 Overflow Submatrix

1 Assault Drone

1 Hive Mind Coprocessor

1 Borg Queen, Perfection Manifest

1 Locutus, the One Who Speaks

1 Locutus of Borg

1 Crystalline Entity

1 Automated Warfare System

1 Vedalken Archmage

1 Thought Monitor

1 Voyager Quickwelder

1 Mechan Assembler

1 Rogue Artificial Intelligence

1 Chrome Courier

1 Dauntless Scrapbot

1 Virulent Silencer

1 Emissary Escort

1 Vexing Drone

Enchantment

1 Conquest Mission

1 Death Is Irrelevant

1 Tempered Steel

1 Hardlight Containment

Artifact

1 Malfunctioning Holodeck

1 Starship Enterprise

1 Borg Cube

1 Isolinear Processor

1 Talisman of Dominance

1 Coldsteel Heart

1 Talisman of Hierarchy

1 Talisman of Progress

1 Pinnacle Starcage

1 Mind Stone

1 Synthesizer Labship

1 Salvation Engine

1 Nexus of Becoming

1 Deep Space 9

1 Arcane Signet

1 Pinnacle Kill-Ship

1 Extinguisher Battleship

Instant

1 Eject the Warp Core

1 He’s Dead, Jim

1 Disenchant

1 Fracture

1 Thirst for Knowledge

1 Cerebral Download

Sorcery

1 70,000 Light-Years from Home

1 Resistance Is Futile

1 Deep Space Scan

1 Battle of Wolf 359

1 One with the Machine

1 Voyage Home

Land

1 The Unicomplex

1 Hallowed Fountain

1 Vulcan

1 Cardassia Prime

1 Godless Shrine

1 Romulus

1 Watery Grave

1 Federation Outpost

1 Mistvault Bridge

1 Razortide Bridge

1 Goldmire Bridge

1 Ni’Var Science Academy

5 Swamp

4 Island

5 Plains

1 Deserted Beach

1 Shattered Sanctum

1 Shipwreck Marsh

1 Drowned Catacomb

1 Isolated Chapel

1 Glacial Fortress

1 Vault of Whispers

1 Ancient Den

1 Seat of the Synod

1 Command Tower

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Contaminated Landscape

1 Obscura Storefront

1 Thriving Heath

Magic Arena players who want to pick up this deck and jump into battle can purchase it in the shop for 18,270 Gems.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Star Trek Foundation Decks are available now on Magic Arena.