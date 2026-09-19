Magic: The Gathering Calling All Angels – Full Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming mono-white Commander deck is jam-packed with powerful angels.

Full Calling All Angels Foundations Commander Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering’s next set is just a few weeks away and the upcoming Reality Fracture product line is full of exciting cards and products for casual and hardcore fans. In addition to a Reality Fracture-themed Commander deck, this product launch also includes five new entry-level Commander decks to help get more fans into the popular 100-card format.

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Commander is a Magic: The Gathering game format that is designed to be played in pods of 3+ players and each deck has 100 cards, instead of the usual 60 for more other constructed formats.

The new Foundations line of Commander decks may be designed for players who are new to the format, but there is still a lot of power in these decks. Here is the full breakdown of every card in the Calling All Angels Commander deck:

Creature

1 Giada, Font of Hope

1 Angel of the Ruins

1 Angelic Field Marshal

1 Angelic Sleuth

1 Archangel of Tithes

1 Bishop of Wings

1 Emeria Shepherd

1 Exemplar of Light

1 Firemane Commando

1 Herald of Eternal Dawn

1 Herald of War

1 Linvala, the Preserver

1 Lyra Dawnbringer

1 Merchant of Truth

1 Metropolis Reformer

1 Norn’s Choirmaster

1 Reya Dawnbringer

1 Righteous Valkyrie

1 Sephara, Sky’s Blade

1 Seraph of the Sword

1 Serra Avenger

1 Speaker of the Heavens

1 Sunblast Angel

1 Wojek Investigator

1 Metallic Mimic

1 Angel of Finality

1 Angel of Vitality

1 Dazzling Angel

1 Inspiring Overseer

1 Segovian Angel

1 Starnheim Aspirant

1 Thraben Watcher

1 Vanguard Seraph

1 Youthful Valkyrie

Enchantment

1 Always Watching

1 Angelic Destiny

1 Court of Grace

1 Grasp of Fate

1 Search the Premises

Artificant

1 Endless Atlas

1 Tome of Legends

1 Vanquisher’s Banner

1 Arcane Signet

1 Commander’s Sphere

1 Heraldic Banner

1 Marble Diamond

1 Mind Stone

1 Patchwork Banner

1 Sol Ring

1 Swiftfoot Boots

Instant

1 Fateful Absence

1 Destroy Evil

1 Invoke the Divine

1 Swords to Plowshares

1 Valorous Stance

Sorcery

1 Austere Command

1 Cleansing Nova

1 Day of Judgment

1 Cut a Deal

1 Defy Death

1 Exorcise

1 Secret Rendezvous

Land

1 Bonders’ Enclave

1 War Room

1 Radiant Fountain

1 Secluded Steppe

1 Seraph Sanctuary

1 Temple of the False God

32 Plains

Additionally, this deck also includes the following Tokens:

4x Angel // Clue tokens

3x Clue // Spirit tokens

1x Angel // Angel (3/3) token

1x Angel // Spirit token

1x Angel // The Monarch (helper) token

There are plenty of powerful cards in this deck and players should be able to bring it to a casual Commander pod and hold their own once they understand how to wield it and play into its strategy.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture launch approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. Reality Fracture and the Foundations Commander Deck products release on October 2, 2026.